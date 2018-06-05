Luca Dotto Beats Santo Condorelli in 50 Free in Italy

2018 ACQUARENA CUP

June 2nd-3rd, 2018

Bressanone, Italy

Meet Results

After winning his first-ever race in Italy, 2016 Canadian Olympian Santo Condorelli, now working on changing his sporting citizenship to Italian, placed 3rd in his second, the 50 free, on Sunday.

Condorelli swam a 23.20 in the 50 free, which put him behind 20-year old Manuel Frigo (23.17) and Italian Olympian Luca Dotto (22.68). That time for Condorelli is well behind his best time of 21.83, but is fairly in-line with what Condorelli went in June of 2016, in the lead-up to his Olympic 4th-place finish in the 100. Combined with the fact that his transition to Italian citizenship means that he won’t have a major championship meet to swim for at least a year, and it stands as a reasonable benchmark to start his time in his new country.

Other Notable Day 2 Results: