Luca Dotto Beats Santo Condorelli in 50 Free in Italy

2018 ACQUARENA CUP
- June 2nd-3rd, 2018
- Bressanone, Italy
- Meet Results
After winning his first-ever race in Italy, 2016 Canadian Olympian Santo Condorelli, now working on changing his sporting citizenship to Italian, placed 3rd in his second, the 50 free, on Sunday.
Condorelli swam a 23.20 in the 50 free, which put him behind 20-year old Manuel Frigo (23.17) and Italian Olympian Luca Dotto (22.68). That time for Condorelli is well behind his best time of 21.83, but is fairly in-line with what Condorelli went in June of 2016, in the lead-up to his Olympic 4th-place finish in the 100. Combined with the fact that his transition to Italian citizenship means that he won’t have a major championship meet to swim for at least a year, and it stands as a reasonable benchmark to start his time in his new country.
Other Notable Day 2 Results:
- Fabio Scozzoli won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.19 to back up his win in the 50 from Saturday. Lithuanian Olympian Giedrius Titenis was 2nd in 1:01.79.
- Laura Letrari won 2 events on the day: the 200 free (2:01.24) timed final and the 50 free final (25.73), which comes on the heels of 2 wins on Saturday in the 200 IM (2:24.77) and 100 free (55.85). For the 29-year old local, the three freestyle wins were all within eight-tenths of a second of their lifetime bests.
Leave a Reply