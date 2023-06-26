letbellasprint: Manifesting a New Focus for Teen Swim Star Bella Sims?

Swimswam comment sections and Swmiming Twitter have been buzzing for several months now with the hashtag #letbellasprint. From articles on her individual swims, to Twitter stans changing their bios, to commenters expressing their support of Bella’s move to sprinting, It’s hard to pin down when exactly the swimming community wanted Bella to ditch the mile and move to sprint events, but between her two World Junior Records in 12 minutes in SCM and an impressive Winter Junior meet, it’s clear she’s got the times to fuel the excitement.

So, is Bella Sims a sprinter now? Based on her entries in the upcoming US National Championships, she is certainly *more of a sprinter* than she used to be. She’s entered in the 50, 100, 200, and 400 freestyles, the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Given her event lineup, it’s clear Bella has turned towards shorter races.

Normally, the 400 IM and 400 free are not considered “sprint events.” But Bella comes from a distance background. Her club team, the Sandpipers of Nevada, are well known for their grueling practices which feature an emphasis on doing quite a lot of yardage, or meterage.

And at most championship-level meets, Bella’s entries were on the longer end of the spectrum.

She’s been a consistent threat to make international teams in the 200 through 1500 freestyles, making the Tokyo Olympic team and 2022 World’s team in the 800 free relay. At last year’s International Team Trials, Bella was 3rd in the 800 and 1500 freestyles, races she has now dropped from her program. Bella’s coach, Ron Aitken, doesn’t think this decision will hurt her, “In the end by taking her out of the 800 and 1500. I don’t think we took anything away and probably gave her more opportunities to develop her race plans for the 100.200.400 freestyles.”

Aitken describes her move towards the sprint events as just a part of her overall continued development, “Which I think is great to have someone not afraid of a 800-1500 or OW being able to scale down to the 100 and 200 free.”

Her move towards the shorter events makes sense, considering her improvement in the sprint stuff recently. She set two world junior records in the 100 back and 200 free in short course meters back in November 2022. Taken together with her stellar Winter Junior meet it’s clear, “she has become a master at short course.” Aitken explains that her event choices are building off of her year of improvement: “This year we are trying to capitalize on last year’s relay performance and most recent short course meters (world jr records) and short course yards success.” But Aitken has seen this switch for a long time now, well before twitter figured out Bella was a more than capable sprinter, “It’s obvious to many of us she has tremendous speed but not too many people have seen her development from 2015-2022 like myself and our coaching staff.”

Additionally, in the long course pool she’s reset her personal bests in the 50, 100, and 400 freestyles, and the 200 IM in the past three months, and her season best in the 200 free, her bread and butter event, is a tenth off her all time best from the 2021 Olympic trials.

Bella will have to navigate a packed schedule. She will have the 100 free on day one, the 200 free on day two, the 400 IM and 100 fly on day three, the 400 free on day 4, and the 200 IM and 50 free on day five. Aitken says “I’m looking forward to having fun and seeing what she can do with these new events.”