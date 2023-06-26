Youssef Ramadan Clocks 23.87 50 Fly At Virginia Commonwealth Games

2023 Virginia Commonwealth Games

June 16-18, 2023

Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia

LCM (50 meters)

Results

The 2023 Virginia Commonwealth Games are in the books after being held earlier this month at Liberty University. The meet featured club teams from Virginia and the surrounding area, as well as college swimmers from Virginia Tech and Liberty. Coming out on top of both the girls’ and boys’ team scores was NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, while the Marlins of Raleigh took 2nd on both sides.

Team Scores (Girls):

NOVA of Virginia – 833 Marlins of Raleigh – 747.5 757swim – 428.5

Team Scores (Boys):

NOVA of Virginia – 1089.5 Marlins of Raleigh – 989 Lynchburg YMCA – 471

Virginia Tech’s team was headlined by NCAA champion Youssef Ramadan, who won five of his six events. Ramadan clocked a 22.86 in prelims of the 50 freestyle to put him just a few tenths off the season best he set in Westmont. He also neared his season best time in the 50 fly, where he swam a 23.87 to take 1st by nearly three seconds.

Rounding Ramadan’s victories was the 100 fly (53.09), 50 back (26.81), and 100 free (49.84). In the 100 fly, Virginia Tech swept the top three spots with Will Hayon (53.20) and Landon Gentry taking 2nd (53.20) and 3rd (54.98), respectively.

On the girls’ side of Virginia Tech’s group, Carmen Weiler Sastre and Madelyn Moore also took home individual wins. Sastre swept the 50 and 100 backstroke (29.79 and 1:01.77), while Moore touched first in the 50 free (26.48). Moore hit a 25.87 in prelims of the event, putting her just a tenth shy of her personal best from December.

Liberty’s Malia Francis posted strong performances across the board, highlighted by her victory in the 200 backstroke (2:17.17). She also hit season best times in the 100 back (1:03.77) and 50 back (30.21), finishing 2nd in both. Her teammate Sydney Stricklin finished just behind in the 100 backstroke in a personal best time of 1:03.81.

Leading the way amongst the younger swimmers was 12-year-old Charlie Hilton from NOVA of Virginia and 14-year-old William Harig from 757swim. Hilton captured five wins with all nine of his swims marking personal bests. One of his biggest improvements came in the 100 fly, where he knocked nearly three seconds off for a 1:07.68. Hartig won seven events, highlighted by his victory in the 200 IM. He stopped the clock at 2:18.72, marking a ten second drop from April.

Sofie Vanyo from Atlantic Coast Athletic Clubs walked away with eight wins in total. She won the 100 free in 58.80, which is about a second quicker than she was in late April. She also took off a second in the 200 free to post a time of 2:06.51, clearing the field by nearly three seconds.