Lehigh Swims Past Bloomsburg, West Chester

Lehigh, Bloomsburg at West Chester

Oct. 18, 2019

West Chester, Pa.

Men: Lehigh def. West Chester 170-72; Lehigh def. Bloomsburg 186-44; West Chester def. Bloomsburg 166-70

Women: Lehigh def. Bloomsburg 183-39; Lehigh def. West Chester 137-103; West Chester def. Bloomsburg 177-59

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – The Lehigh men’s swimming and diving team had an impressive showing on Friday night on the road. Competing in a tri-meet, the Mountain Hawks picked up two wins on the night. Lehigh defeated West Chester, 170-72, while also picking up a win over Bloomsburg, 186-44.

Seven different Mountain Hawks won an event, as Lehigh used a complete team effort on Friday. Senior captain Walker Wilson continued his dominating start with three wins on the night. Wilson won the 200 free (1:40.93) and the 500 free (4:42.45), while also being a part of the winning 200 free relay team (1:24.86) with Greg Giannella, Caleb Eberly and Max Goldenberg.

Junior Collin Hanlon added two individual wins of his own. First in the 200 IM, Hanlon won with a time of 1:56.83, while then winning the 200 back with a time of 2:10.51. In the 1000 free, Nico Lastauskas earned his first win of the season with a time of 9:51.93. Sophomore Glenn Lasco picked up a win in the 50 free with a time of 21.28.

Goldenberg, freshman Andrew Sukach and Nic Lynam all won their first races of the season. In the 100 free, Goldenberg won with a time of 47.86. In the 200 butterfly, Sukach secured the top spot at 1:56.25, while Lynam won the 200 back at 1:54.58.

Tyler Keller took first in the 1 and 3-meter dive for the Mountain Hawks. In the 1-meter dive, Keller scored 282.65, while then tallying a score of 271.30 in the 3-meter dive.

The Brown and White also got solid contributions from freshman Janik Wing, as Wing finished second in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:57.34. Matt Feryo then finished second in the 200 back with a time of 1:55.34. Owen Thomas recorded a third-place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 1:59.40.

Competing in a tri-meet, the Lehigh women’s swimming and diving team had to battle West Chester on Friday. The Mountain Hawks easily defeated Bloomsburg, 183,39, but earned a hard-fought win over the Golden Rams, 137-103.

Throughout the evening, the Brown and White got a huge lift from freshman Danielle Prekop. Prekop won two individual events on Friday in the 500 and 1000 freestyle. In the 500 free, Prekop earned a time of 5:11.10, while coming in at 10:30.56 in the 1000 free.

Payton Miles won the 50 and 100 free with times of 23.34 and 51.49, while Sophia Poeta earned her first win of the season in in the 200 back (2:07.37). Also picking up her first win of the season, Liz Olszewski picked up the victory in the 200 breast with a time of 2:25.37.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Miles, Ann Foley, Olivia Giampietro and Evie Gieseman earned first with a time of 1:36.36.

A key reason why the Mountain Hawks edged West Chester was because of their depth. In the races Lehigh didn’t win, they earned second in those races. Freshman Sarah Hardy finished second in the 200 IM (2:08.77) and 200 butterfly (2:03.56). Megan Judge earned a second-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 52.70.

Tori Connolly fought hard and finished second in the 500 free with a time of 5:12.12, while Nicole Shek also earned second in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:07.43. In the 200 free, the junior Foley earned second at 1:53.50.

Junior diver Megan Fennell earned second and third in the 1 and 3-meter dives. In the 1-meter dive, Fennell scored 250.20, while scoring 212.10 in the 3-meter dive.

The Mountain Hawks will swim again tomorrow at Rider at 6:00 p.m.

West Chester, Pa. – West Chester’s women split its home opener inside Graham Natatorium against Division I foe Lehigh and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference rival Bloomsburg.

Lehigh claimed the win against West Chester, 137-103, However, West Chester easily outdistanced Bloomsburg, 177-59.

Ann Carozza (West Chester, Pa./West Chester East) finished first in the 200-yard freestyle, first in the 200 butterfly and helped the Golden Rams place first in the 400 medley relay.

Nadia Mulder (Hummelstown, Pa./Hersheiy), who hit a pair of national qualifying marks last week in the season opener at Southern Connecticut State, turned the same trick on Friday at home. She placed first in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving competitions for West Chester.

Julia McCarthy (Bethlehem, Pa./Liberty) finished ahead of the pack, taking first place in the 200 individual medley.

West Chester placed first in the 400 medley relay with the help of Alyce-Faye Eichelberger (West Chester, Pa./Westtown School), Madi Grenoble (Downingtown, Pa./Stem Academy), Carozza, and Mikaela Lantz (Reading, Pa./Reading).

West Chester was back inside Graham Natatorium Friday night for its home opening tri-meet with Division I Lehigh and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference rival Bloomsburg.

The Mountain Hawks proved to be too much for their DII competition, picking up wins over both the Golden Rams, 170-72, and Bloomsburg 170-70. West Chester split the tri-meet by topping PSAC rival Bloomsburg, 166-70.

Logan Brockway (York, Pa./Dallastown) placed second in the 200-yard individual medley and helped the Golden Rams reach first place in the 400 medley relay. Dylan North (Airville, Pa./Red Lion), last year’s swimmer of the meet at the PSAC Championships, took second in the 100 Freestyle, second in the 500 free and third in the 200 backstroke.

Carter Smith (Clarks Summit, Pa./Abington Heights) placed second off the 1-meter diving board and second in the 3-meter dive for the Golden Rams as well.

West Chester’s only first place ribbon was won in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 28.87 seconds from foursome of Joao Pedro Barreto (Niteroi, Brazil), Leo Chaves (Brazil), Jarod Anderson (Newville, Pa./Big Spring), and Brockway.

West Chester hits the road on Friday, Nov, 1 for the Thomas Murphy Invitational at Loyola (Md.) in Baltimore. The Golden Rams will face John Hopkins, Loyola and Drexel.

WEST CHESTER, Pa. – The Bloomsburg University women’s swimming team opened the 2019-20 regular season at West Chester University on Friday night with a tri-meet against the Golden Rams and Division I Lehigh University. The Huskies fell to West Chester, 177-59, and suffered a 183-39 setback against the Mountain Hawks. Bloomsburg had some excellent early-season swims on Friday night as the Huskies totaled 14 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifiers.

Bloomsburg had 10 different swimmers post conference-qualifying times on Friday night with only four – senior Becca Cubbler (Royersford, Pa./Spring-Ford), junior Chelsea Ackerson (Hamilton, N.J./Steinert), junior Kelley McHugh (Philadelphia, Pa./Little Flower), and freshman Jenna Park (Mount Joy, PA/Donegal) – finishing with more than one as they each got under the standard in two different events.

Ackerson and Cubbler did their damage in the distance events while Park made her presence felt in the sprints. McHugh, meanwhile, qualified in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.47) and 200-yard backstroke (2:15.87) events. Ackerson completed the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:08.25 and, later in the evening, swam a time of 5:26.50 in the 500-yard freestyle. Cubbler posted the Huskies’ best time in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.69) and then placed third overall – trailing only a pair of Lehigh swimmers – in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:13.13. Park, swimming in her first collegiate meet, was sixth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.75) and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (54.30) – trailing only a trio of Lehigh swimmers in the event.

Another freshman, Courtney Hubric (Mohnton, PA/Governor Mifflin), was third overall in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.32. That time is the 10th-fastest swim in program history in that event. A third freshman – Grace Beierschmitt (Dover, PA/Dover) – also qualified in the 50-yard freestyle after touching the wall in 25.84.

Sophomore Liz Jackson (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Cumberland Valley) joined Cubbler as a qualifier in the 200-yard freestyle as she posted a time of 2:00.72 to finish eighth overall on Friday night. Junior Lindsay Mooney (Salisbury, Md./Parkside), meanwhile, joined Park as qualifiers in the 100-yard freestyle as Mooney touched the wall in 56.17 for an eighth-place result. In the 200-yard backstroke, senior Kiera Wadsworth (Blakeslee, Pa./Ridley) was the Huskies’ top finisher as she placed eighth with a time of 2:13.32 – just ahead of McHugh’s ninth-place finish. Freshman Alicia Lehman (Pittsburgh, Pa./Keystone Oaks) made it three qualifiers in the event as she finished in 2:16.13 to place 11th overall.

The Huskies’ 200-yard freestyle relay team also had a strong swim on Friday night as they took third overall with a time of 1:39.16. The foursome consisted of Park, Mooney, Cubbler, and Hubric.

The Bloomsburg University men’s swimming team opened the 2019-20 regular season at West Chester University on Friday night with a tri-meet against the Golden Rams and Division I Lehigh University. The Huskies fell to West Chester, 166-70, and suffered a 186-44 setback against the Mountain Hawks. Bloomsburg had some excellent early-season swims on Friday night as the Huskies totaled 18 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifiers.

Bloomsburg had 14 different swimmers post conference-qualifying times on Friday night with only four – senior Corey Smith (Lansdale, Pa./North Penn), junior Collin Hummel (Lewisburg, Pa./Lewisburg), junior Noah Cancro (Limerick, Pa./Spring-Ford), and sophomore Colton Schnars (Bellefonte, Pa./Bellefonte) – finishing with more than one as they each got under the standard in two different events.

Smith took care of the distance events as he finished fifth in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:12.63 and sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:59.52. Hummel sprinted his way to a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.55 and then a fourth-place result in the 100-yard freestyle after touching the wall in 48.24. Cancro was seventh in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:02.14 and eighth in the 200-yard breaststroke, posting a time of 2:18.85, while Schnars was sixth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.00) and fifth in the 200-yard backstroke (1:59.68).

Redshirt senior Kyle Dix (Schwenksville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley) was third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:45.24 and then was the lead leg in the 200-yard freestyle relay team that placed second on Friday night in 1:25.38.

Freshman Luke Emig (Horsham, PA/Hatboro – Horsham) and sophomore Pat Agnew (Pottstown, Pa./Pottsgrove) joined Hummel as conference qualifiers in the 50-yard freestyle. Emig posted a time of 22.05 while Agnew was right behind in 22.22. Senior Sean Finias (Cherry Hill, N.J./Cherry Hill East) made a return to the pool and posted a PSAC-qualifying time of 2:03.93 in the 200-yard butterfly. Junior Jordan Wyant (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Trinity) and freshman Luke Scoboria (Birdsboro, PA/Exeter) joined Hummel as qualifiers in the 100-yard freestyle. Wyant swam a time of 49.25 while Scoboria was right on his heels, touching in 49.27. Freshman Blake Nesbitt (Wind Gap, PA/Nazareth) qualified with Schnars in the 200-yard backstroke after swimming a time of 2:02.15.

In the 500-yard freestyle, freshmen Ryan Keenan (Collegeville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley) and Jimmy Greek (Garnet Valley/Garnet Valley) joined Smith as conference qualifiers with Keenan posting a time of 5:02.94 while Greek touched in 5:04.23. Junior Chris Gleason (Philadelphia, Pa./Father Judge) was the Huskies’ final qualifier of the night as he posted Bloomsburg’s best time in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:17.29.

The Huskies will be back in action on Saturday, October 26, as they host Susquehanna University at the Nelson Field House Pool on Homecoming Weekend. Action is scheduled to get underway at 11:00 a.m.