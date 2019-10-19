Bucknell Sweeps Past Holy Cross

Holy Cross vs. Bucknell

Oct. 18, 2019

Worcester, Massachusetts

Men: Bucknell 165-96; Women: Bucknell 168-127

Results

Courtesy: Bucknell Athletics

WORCESTER, Mass. – Behind a complete team effort, the Bucknell men’s swimming & diving team cruised to a convincing 165-96 victory over Holy Cross on Friday at the Hart Center.

The Bison (1-0, 1-0 PL) won an impressive 11 events over the Crusaders (0-2, 0-1, PL), who they moved to an unbeaten 5-0 against in program history.

Ten different student-athletes won individual events, including three members of Bucknell’s winning 200 medley relay team: Leo Kuyl (50 freestyle), Liam Pitt (100 freestyle) and Jack Rose (100 backstroke).

The Bison went 1-2-3 in four different events: the 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke. With its team victory assured, Bucknell left wins in the 200 IM, 1-meter dive and 200 freestyle relay on the table by competing them as exhibitions.

The Bison continue their Massachusetts road swing with a dual against Boston University on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Winners at Holy Cross

50 freestyle – Leo Kuyl (26.17)

100 freestyle – Liam Pitt (47.16)

200 freestyle – Christian Stef (1:45.23)

500 freestyle – Mitch Gavars (4:58.16)

1,000 freestyle – Michael Park (10:21.76)

100 backstroke – Jack Rose (53.47)

200 backstroke – Matt McGoey (1:56.42)

200 breaststroke – George Rump (2:12.33)

200 butterfly – Sean Quinn (1:59.40)

3-meter dive – Will Cadwallader (220.27)

200 medley relay – Jack Rose, Ryaan Hatoum, Liam Pitt, Leo Kuyl (1:36.11)

1-2-3 Performances at Holy Cross

200 freestyle – 1st Christian Stef (1:45.23), 2nd Alan Flower (1:46.47), 3rd Matt Mills (1:48.38)

500 freestyle – 1st Mitch Gavars (4:58.16), 2nd Garrett Kiesel (4:58.34), 3rd Sean Quinn (5:01.94)

100 backstroke – 1st Jack Rose (53.47), 2nd Nick Haddad (55.10), 3rd Garrett Kiesel (55.15)

200 backstroke – 1st Matt McGoey (1:56.42), 2nd Kevin Flynn (1:59.67), 3rd Sam Miller (2:00.62)

The Bucknell women’s swimming & diving team toppled Holy Cross, 168-127, on Friday at the Hart Center.

The Bison (1-0, 1-0 PL) won a staggering 11 events over the Crusaders (1-1, 0-1, PL), who they moved to an unbeaten 5-0 against in program history.

Maggie Wyngowski was Bucknell’s lone multi-event winner, taking the crown in both the 200 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. Catherine Craig, one of the members of the first-place 200 medley relay team, won the 200 breaststroke.

The Bison went 1-2-3 in two events: the 100 freestyle and 3-meter dive. With its team victory assured, Bucknell left a win in the 200 freestyle relay on the table by competing it as an exhibition.

The Bison continue their Massachusetts road swing with a dual against Boston University on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Winners at Holy Cross

100 freestyle – Maddie Hartigan (53.21)

500 freestyle – Abby Merriman (5:08.40)

1,000 freestyle – Sabrina Vumbacco (10:32.17)

100 backstroke – Emma Hadley (58.81)

200 backstroke – Maggie Wyngowski (2:08.57)

100 breaststroke – Maggie Wyngowski (1:09.25)

200 breaststroke – Catherine Craig (2:23.03)

100 butterfly – Sabrina Vumbacco (58.46)

1-meter dive – Alaina Schumann (220.80)

3-meter dive – Paige Schoelkopf (224.25)

200 medley relay – Meghan Taner, Catherine Craig, Alexis Faria, Alexandra Ritorto (1:48.68)

1-2-3 Performances at Holy Cross

100 freestyle – 1st Maddie Hartigan (53.21), 2nd Sophia Donati (54.11), 3rd Alexandra Ritorto (54.53)

3-meter dive – 1st Paige Schoelkopf (224.25), 2nd Alaina Schumann (204.90), 3rd Naomi Douek (200.09)