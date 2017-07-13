Korea’s Park Looks To Ride Windsor Momentum Into Budapest

We’ve taken a look at several swimmers’ provisional meet entries for the 2017 World Championships, including Spain’s Mireia Belmonte, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu and South Africa’s Chad Le Clos, but are continuing to take stock of where athletes from around the world stand entry-wise just 10 days from the start of the pool swimming competition in Budapest.

Korea’s Park Tae Hwan had several options available to him for Budapest, as the 27-year-old qualified across his freestyle mid-distance events at this spring’s Arena Pro Swim Series in Atlanta. In addition to his usual 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle specialties, the 2008 Olympic champion also notched a FINA A cut in the 100m freestyle this season. In Atlanta prelims, Park clocked a speedy 48.62 to easily fall under the 48.93 qualifying standard and also check-in as the Korean’s 2nd fastest time of his career.

Per the provisional entries within the FINA app for Budapest, Park intends to race the 100m freestyle. He’s ranked well outside the top 10 in the world. But, given the fact the sprint event is situated on Day 4, after his more medal-likely 400m and 200m freestyle events starting on days 1 and 2, respectively, racing the 100m free prelims may keep Park fresh for the 1500m battle set for later in the meet. He’ll need to bring his absolute A-game to land on the podium in that grueling event among the likes of China’s Sun Yang and the Italian partners in crime of Gabriele Detti and Gregorio Paltrinieiri.

But then again, Park is riding momentum from a very successful World Short Course Championships in Windsor, where he grabbed gold in the 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle events, collecting a new Asian continental record

Park will not be swimming the men’s 800m freestyle in Budapest, per the app, an event that was part of the newly-added line-up for Tokyo 2020.