Kelsi Dahlia Breaks World Record in 100 Fly in ISL Finale Opening Race

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

The ISL got a dream start to the 2021 league finale: in the very first race of the meet, Cali Condors’ Kelsi Dahlia broke the American and World Records in the women’s 100 short course meter butterfly.

Dahlia swam a 54.59 that broke the old record set by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom at the 2014 World Championships 7 years ago. The old record was 54.61. Sjostrom was also in the race on Friday, finishing 4th in 56.17.

The former American Record was a 54.84 that Dahlia herself set at the Budapest stop of the 2018 World Cup.

Splits Comparison:

Kelsi Dahlia Sarah Sjostrom Kelsi Dahlia New WR Old WR Old AR 50m 25.85 25.96 25.95 100m 28.74 28.65 28.89 Total Time 54.59 54.61 54.84

Dahlia’s splitting wasn’t anything crazy significant, she was just a little better everywhere. She swam 55.61 a week ago in the ISL, and was half-a-second better here on both 50m splits.

Dahlia Jackpotted points from two swimmers, giving her a 12-point win and the Cali Condors an early lead as they seek to defend their league title.

Dahlia didn’t qualify for the US team at the Tokyo Olympics after winning gold in the 400 medley relay in Rio five years earlier. Dahlia did not qualify for the US team for the Short Course World Championships in December – the two young Olympians Claire Curzan and Torri Huske both accepted their spots.

That means that both Dahlia and Coleman Stewart are Americans who have broken World Records this fall in the International Swimming League season who won’t race at the Short Course World Championships.

Dahlia holds 4 American Records individually and is on 4 American Record setting relays. She has been on a pair of World Record setting women’s 400 medley relays (in both short course and long course), but this is her first World Record in an individual event.

With the record-breaking, Sjostrom still has 5 World Records, which is more current records than any other woman. Caeleb Dressel leads all swimmers with 9.