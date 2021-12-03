Bobby Finke on Training w/ Ledecky “You just have to expect to lose sometimes”

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- LCM (50m)
Reported by Emma Edmund.
MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL
- World: Paul Biedermann (2009)
- American: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)
- US Open Meet: 3:45.63, Zane Grothe (2016)
Trey Freeman, who was top seed going into the event, and Hoe Yean Khiew, the Malaysian champion in the 400 free, both led the event neck-and-neck at the halfway point. But it was Freeman who took the win, swimming 3:49.06 to best Khiew’s 3:50.52.
Bobby Finke is known for his closing speed, but it wasn’t enough to get him to catch up. His 27-second last 50 allowed him to pass Charlie Clark to take third at 3:51.44.
