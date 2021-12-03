Bobby Finke on Training w/ Ledecky “You just have to expect to lose sometimes”

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Emma Edmund.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

World: Paul Biedermann (2009)

American: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)

US Open Meet: 3:45.63, Zane Grothe (2016)

Trey Freeman, who was top seed going into the event, and Hoe Yean Khiew, the Malaysian champion in the 400 free, both led the event neck-and-neck at the halfway point. But it was Freeman who took the win, swimming 3:49.06 to best Khiew’s 3:50.52.

Bobby Finke is known for his closing speed, but it wasn’t enough to get him to catch up. His 27-second last 50 allowed him to pass Charlie Clark to take third at 3:51.44.