Bobby Finke on Training w/ Ledecky “You just have to expect to lose sometimes”

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Emma Edmund.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

  • World: Paul Biedermann (2009)
  • American: 3:42.78, Larsen Jensen (2008)
  • US Open Meet: 3:45.63, Zane Grothe (2016)

Trey Freeman, who was top seed going into the event, and Hoe Yean Khiew, the Malaysian champion in the 400 free, both led the event neck-and-neck at the halfway point. But it was Freeman who took the win, swimming 3:49.06 to best Khiew’s 3:50.52.

Bobby Finke is known for his closing speed, but it wasn’t enough to get him to catch up. His 27-second last 50 allowed him to pass Charlie Clark to take third at 3:51.44.

3
Big Mac #1
33 minutes ago

Lol

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
23 minutes ago

At least he’s not whining about it like Dwyer did

Anonymous
4 seconds ago

No shave or taper …. wowsers!!!

