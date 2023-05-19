Kelly Pash Wanted to “see how painful it can be” on Last 50 of 200 Fly

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO
- May 17-20, 2023
- Marguerite Aquatics Center, Mission Viejo, California
- LCM (50 meters)
Video captured by Jack Spitser.
After swimming in the 100 free final to start the session, Texas’ Kelly Pash was back in the 200 fly, taking the win 2:08.20 over her teammate Dakota Luther by .05. To end her night 1 double, Pash wanted to see how much pain she could put herself in to finish her 2fly.