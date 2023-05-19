Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kelly Pash Wanted to “see how painful it can be” on Last 50 of 200 Fly

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – MISSION VIEJO

Video captured by Jack Spitser.

After swimming in the 100 free final to start the session, Texas’ Kelly Pash was back in the 200 fly, taking the win 2:08.20 over her teammate Dakota Luther by .05. To end her night 1 double, Pash wanted to see how much pain she could put herself in to finish her 2fly.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!