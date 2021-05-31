Kayla Han Breaks Her 3rd 11-12 Girls NAG of the Weekend – 8:50.58 800 Free

2021 CA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

May 28-31, 2021

Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine, CA

LCM (50m)

Kayla Han is at it again. The 12-year-old La Mirada Armada product is putting on a show at the 2021 CA Speedo Grand Challenge this weekend. Tonight, Han broke her 3rd 11-12 girls National Age Group Record of the meet, this time in the 800 free. Han took 3rd in the women’s 800 free, swimming an 8:50.58. The swim marked Han’s first time under 9:00 in the event, coming in well under her previous best of 9:02.82.

Han shattered the NAG once again, taking just shy of 5 seconds off the previous record of 8:55.40, which was set by Isabella Rongione of the FISH in 2012. Here is a split comparison between Han’s new record, and the previous record held by Rongione:

Split Kayla Han Speedo Grand Challenge 2021 Bella Rongione Summer Junior Nationals 2012 50 30.76 30.18 100 33.53 32.92 150 33.39 33.42 200 33.36 33.41 250 33.07 33.44 300 33.46 33.62 350 33.17 33.61 400 33.83 33.85 450 32.77 33.61 500 33.55 33.78 550 33.64 33.88 600 33.51 34.07 650 33.24 33.64 700 33.91 33.98 750 33.17 34.03 800 32.22 33.99 Final Time 8:50.58 8:55.43

As you can see, Rongione was actually out faster in her race, which is particularly notable because she set this NAG on the first 800 of a 1500. However, Han held the pace much better than Rongione did, settling into a 1:06.5-1:07.0 100 pace, and largely holding it.

Han just missed the Olympic Trials cut in the 800 tonight, touching just shy of the Wave I mark of 8:48.09. She narrowly missed the 400 free cut as well on day 1, but hit the 400 IM cut on day 2. With the 400 IM qualification, Han became the youngest swimmer of this cycle to qualify for the Trials.

Other NAG Record set by Han this weekend: