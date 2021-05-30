Kayla Han Shatters Beisel’s 11-12 400 IM NAG, Becomes Youngest Trials Qualifier

2021 CA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

May 28-31, 2021

Woollett Aquatic Center, Irvine, CA

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

La Mirada Armada’s Kayla Han, a 12-year-old, is on a roll at the 2021 CA Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine, CA this weekend. Following her day 1 performance in which she broke Claire Tuggle’s 11-12 girls National Age Group Record in the 400 free, Han came back on day 2 and shattered Elizabeth Beisel‘s NAG in the 400 IM.

Han took 2nd in the 400 IM, swimming a blistering 4:50.70, which marked a best time by 6.16 seconds. She also blew away the previous 11-12 girls NAG, which was held by Beisel at 4:55.35 from 2005. Unfortunately, Han’s splits for the race are currently unavailable, other than her 1:05.75 fly split, which is less than one-tenth of a second off her personal best.

With the swim, Han also picked up the U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I cut, which stands at 4:51.79. Han has now become the youngest Trials qualifier of this cycle, as she will turn 13 in June. It should also be mentioned that as a 12-year-old, Han is subject to USA Swimming’s restrictions on tech suits for 12 & unders, which can be found here. Assuming she enters at Trials next week, the restrictions on tech suits would not be in place, because USA Swimming allows 12&u swimmers to where any competition-approved suit at national-level meets.