Hong Kong Women Move Into Third Olympic Wildcard Spot in 400 Medley Relay

Division I Long Course Competition (Part 2)

Victoria Park Swimming Pool, Hong Kong

May 28-30, 2021

Long Course Meters (50m)

Results (not currently available)

The Hong Kong women have joined the countries moving up into Olympic relay Wildcard spot as the qualification period draws to a close.

There are sixteen countries selected for each relay: the top twelve finishers from prelims at the 2019 FINA World Championships have already earned an automatic qualifying spot for Tokyo Olympics; the four remaining spots go to the next four fastest countries during the qualification period which runs through tomorrow, May 31.

At the Division I Long Course Competition (Part 2) meet on Sunday, the team of Stephanie Au (1:01.25), Jamie Yeung (1:07.94), Siobhan Haughey (56.96), and Karen Tam (55.62) set a new Hong Kong national record with a time of 4:01.77. They broke the previous record of 4:03.07 set in 2009 by Sherry Tsai, Yvette Kong, Sze Hang Yu, and Hannah Wilson.

The time moves Hong Kong into the third Wildcard spot and bumps South Africa down to the fourth spot with a time of 4:01.92. Denmark, who swam a 4:01.97 at last week’s European Championships, were previously in the fourth spot and now fall out of the Wildcard rankings. The Danish swam their time in prelims and were disqualified in finals due to an early take-off.

Hong Kong has already automatically qualified their women’s 400 free and 800 free relays for Tokyo while Au and Haughey have both qualified individually.

The end of the qualification period has provided some drama with respect to the Wildcard qualification. On Thursday the Canadian men moved up three spots as the top Wildcard in the men’s 400 free relay, while on Friday the Greek men moved into the fourth and final Wildcard spot in the men’s 400 medley relay by .01 seconds, bumping Ireland out of the rankings.

The standings for the women’s 400 medley relay: