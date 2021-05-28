Canadian Men Move Up to Top Wildcard in 400 Free Relay

TAKE5 HIGH PERFORMANCE EVENT

Toronto Pan American Sports Center, Toronto, Canada

May 26-28, 2021

Long Course Meters (50m)

Thursday night in Toronto, the Canadian men time trialed the 400 free relay in an attempt to improve their ranking in the event for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

After last week’s European Championships, the Canadian men were sitting in the fourth and final Wildcard position with a time of 3:15.06.

The qualification period for relays runs through May 31, giving countries only four more days to claim a Wildcard spot.

On Thursday, the Canadians were able to drop nearly two seconds from their previous time to jump up into the top Wildcard spot. Brent Hayden (48.47), Joshua Liendo (48.28), Yuri Kisil (48.03), and Markus Thormeyer (48.31) finished in 3:13.09. This time comes within a second of the Canadian record of 3:12.26. The record was set in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics and featured Hayden leading-off in a then-Canadian record of 47.56.

Canada improving their time doesn’t bump any country out of the rankings but just changes positions as Switzerland, Serbia, and the Netherlands all move down one spot.

The Canadian men have already qualified the 400 medley relay by virtue of placing 10th in prelims at the 2019 FINA World Championships. In the 800 free relay, their current time of 7:14.01 is just over two seconds away from the fourth Wildcard spot occupied by Ireland at 7:12.00. They are expected to time trial the 800 free relay tonight as the final event of the meet.

