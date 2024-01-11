Katie Ledecky, Kieran Smith Scratch ‘B’ Final Of 100 Freestyle In Knoxville

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Thursday Finals Heat Sheet

Despite numerous big-name scratches, such as Regan Smith, Ryan Murphy, and Caeleb Dressel, to the meet altogether, there are not a lot of scratches for the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals tonight in Knoxville.

Katie Ledecky has scratched out of the ‘B’ final of the 100 freestyle after swimming the 16th fastest time of the morning with a 55.57. Ledecky was entered with a 54.01 which she swam last March at Pro Swim-Fort Lauderdale. Ledecky’s scratch allows her to focus on the 400 freestyle that is the last event of the session. Ledecky is the top seed tonight and the only woman in the field to ever go under the 4:00 mark.

Ledecky typically swims the 100 freestyle at one Pro Series stop every year.

Like Ledecky, Kieran Smith has also scratched the 100 freestyle in favor of the 400 freestyle. Smith swam a 49.73 this morning, the 13th fastest of the session. Smith was 10th in the 100 freestyle last June at US Summer Nationals as he swam a 48.57. Smith had the 3rd fastest 400 free this morning but was the #2 seed coming into the meet.

The final scratch comes from #12 Ella Jansen in the 400 freestyle. Jansen swam a 4:20.02 this morning, off her seed time of a 4:07.18.