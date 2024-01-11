Katie Ledecky Continues to Make History in First Swim of 2024 Olympic Year

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
Kicking off the 2024 Olympic year at the Knoxville Pro Swim, Katie Ledecky swam away with a win in the 1500m freestyle, winning by nearly 100 meters. Ledecky clocked a 15:38.81, the 17th fastest time in history. Ledecky owns the other 16 fastest times in history, with her world record in the event sitting at 15:20.48.