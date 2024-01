Maryland HS Champion Evan Mackesy Commits to Purdue (2024) Mackesy is a versatile talent who is poised to make an immediate impact in the distance free and IM events.

Phoebe Bacon, Charlie Clark Named Big Ten Swimmers of the Week Bacon helped the Badgers to a sweep against UCLA and UCSD, earning three individual victories.

Minnesota’s Thomas, Steffen Named Big Ten Freshmen of the Week Morgan Thomas on the women’s side and Ian Steffen on the men’s side both earned the recognition for their performances at the Tampa dual meet on Jan. 5.

Ray Looze Provides Update On Ahmed Hafnaoui: “We Wish Him Nothing But Success” Hafnaoui has been ruled out of the 2023-24 NCAA season with Indiana, and his future beyond that is up in the air.