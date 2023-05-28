Kamminga, Wiffen & Hopkin Clock Wins On Day 1 Of AP Race International Meet

2023 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL MEET

Saturday, May 27th – Monday, May 29th

London Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

The first day of the inaugural 2023 AP Race International Meet was a success, with over 1500 spectators taking to the London Aquatic Center stands to watch both local youth and seasoned elite talent.

We reported how Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands took the men’s 100m breaststroke in a time of 59.04 while Germany’s Lucas Matzerath snagged silver in 59.12. Mastzerath was quicker in the morning to produce a swim of 59.09 to become his nation’s #2 performer of all time.

The women’s 200m breast saw Dutch national record holder Tes Schouten get it done for gold in a result of 2:24.25 beating out Canadian Sydney Pickrem who picked up silver in 2:25.67. Sweden’s Sophie Hansson collected bronze in 2:26.71.

Schouten already ranks as the 2nd fastest performer in the world this season, courtesy of the 2:22.21 she logged at the Eindhoven Qualification Meet last month.

South Africa’s Chad Le Clos was also in the water tonight, claiming gold in the men’s 100m fly.

Multi-Olympic medalist Le Clos clinched the victory in a mark of 52.05, although he’s already been as quick as 51.37. He posted that faster mark at the South African National Championships last month to qualify for this summer’s World Championships.

Trinidad & Tobogoan Olympian Dylan Carter topped the men’s 50m free podium in a result of 22.24. That gave him the edge over British Olympian Matt Richards who secured silver in 22.35.

Anna Hopkin followed suit with gold in the women’s edition of the 50m free.

Hopkin of Loughborough stopped the clock in a rapid 24.84, beating out American Catie DeLoof by just .03. Polish swimmer Kornelia Fiedkiewicz rounded out the top 3 with a time of 25.20.

Additional Winners