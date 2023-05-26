Inaugural AP Race International Meet Set For This Weekend

2023 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL MEET

Saturday, May 27th – Monday, May 29th

London Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

The inaugural AP Race London International Meet, featuring $22,000 in prize money, is slated to begin on Saturday, May 27th. With the entry list now released, we have a good handle on the world-class talent which will be descending upon the London Aquatic Center for the 3-day affair.

The meet will see a mix of age group athletes and elite-level racers, giving local youth the unique opportunity to challenge their icons and role models in the pool which hosted the swimming events at the 2012 Olympic Games.

We previously reported that a large contingent out of Loughborough will be present, including American Cate DeLoof, Swedes Louise Hansson and Sophie Hansson, as well as Irish freestyle ace Daniel Wiffen.

South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk, fresh off the Mare Nostrum Tour, is also listed among the attendees, as is Millfield’s Olympic relay champion Matt Richards.

A trio of Germany-based swimmers is also expected to dive in, to the tune of Marco Koch, Chad Le Clos and Lucas Matzerath.

One important name now missing from the entries is Olympic champion and current World Record holder Adam Peaty.

28-year-old Peaty was a confirmed entrant as of March but has since withdrawn from the competition as he continues to address his mental health. He confirmed to SwimSwam that he will indeed be on deck, engaging with fans and athletes throughout.

Opting out of this meet follows his withdrawal from the British Swimming Championships which took place in April, thus forgoing this summer’s World Championships.

Key Entrants for 2023 AP Race London International Meet

Loughborough – Louise Hansson, Greg Butler, Elliott Clogg, Luke Greenbank, Isabella Hindley, Jacob Whittle, Felix Auboeck, Lewis Burras, Alice Dearing, Catie DeLoof, Kornelia Fiedkiewicz, Sophie Hansson, Paige Madden, Daniel Wiffen, Nathan Wiffen

Millfield – Emily Large, Matt Richards

Pretoria – Lara van Niekerk

SG Frankfurt – Marco Koch, Chad Le Clos, Lucas Matzerath