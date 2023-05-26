Schoeman, Le Clos, Schoenmaker & Van Niekerk Among South Africans Headed To Fukuoka

As the 2023 World Championships draw nearer another nation has released its roster for the competition slated for Fukuoka, Japan this July.

South Africa has revealed its 19-strong lineup for the event, with the roster consisting of 10 women and 9 men.

Headling the women is Olympic champion and former World Record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker, who will be joined by Commonwealth Games champion Lara van Niekerk.

The men will see the likes of Olympic champion Chad Le Clos at the forefront, with backstroking ace Pieter Coetze and versatile Matt Sates alongside him.

Also making the grade is 42-year-old Roland Schoeman.

As we reported, Schoeman, who will turn 43 ahead of the World Championships, raced at the South African National Championships this past April. That was the first time the sprinter had competed at the domestic event since 2016, with his quickest time checking in at the 22.82 50m free leading off a relay at the meet.

South Africa took just 8 swimmers to the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, with the roster having to partially self-fund its journey. This time around, per the team selection agreement, travel to and from the event, as well as accommodation, are listed as free.

In Budapest, South Africa placed 18th in the overall swimming medal table with its sole piece of hardware represented by van Neikerk’s bronze in the women’s 50m breaststroke.