Futures Finalist Olivia Stevenson Commits to the University of Nevada, Reno for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Stevenson, a Futures finalist from California, will swim and study at the University of Nevada, Reno for the 2023-2024 season. Stevenson currently attends Lodi High School and swims for the California Gold Swim Team in Lodi, CA.

I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and further my education at the University of Nevada, Reno. I would like to thank my coaches, John and Cindy Griffin, my team, and especially my parents for supporting me in my swim career and making my dream of swimming at a D1 college come true! Go wolf pack!

After joining the California Gold at the age of six, Stevenson has achieved numerous honors, such as being a California High School State qualifier, a Futures and Speedo Sectionals finalist, a three-time high point winner at the Sierra Nevada Jr. Olympics, and four-year letter winner at Lodi High School.

Best Times SCY:

100 free: 51.26

200 free: 1:50.94

100 fly: 58.08

200 fly: 2:01.76

200 IM: 2:04.47

In March, Stevenson competed at the Novato Speedo Sectionals, posting a number of personal bests. She swam the 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM (all SCY), qualifying for finals in every event and setting best times in all except the 200 IM.

Her highest finish was in the 200 fly. She came 2nd with a 2:01.76, dropping a total of 2.30 seconds. She finished 5th in the 100 fly, dropping .81 seconds and setting a best time of 55.08 in prelims. Stevenson placed 6th in both the 100 (51.32) and 200 (1:50.93) freestyles, taking off three-tenths in the former and just over two seconds in the latter.

Two months later she competed at the CIF (California High School) State Championships, swimming the 400 free relay for Lodi HS. She split 51.30 on the lead-off leg, coming in just shy of the 51.26 she posted the previous weekend. The team finished 18th in 3:32.45.

The Nevada Wolf Pack women finished in fourth place at the 2023 Mountain West Conference Championships. They went on to take three athletes to the Division I NCAA Championships, where they tied for 36th place with the University of Akron (Ohio).

With her current times and consistent improvement, Stevenson is expected to be a huge asset to Nevada’s program.

At the 2023 Mountain West Championships, Stevenson’s best time would have placed 10th in the 200 fly. The top finisher for the Wolf Pack was the now-graduated Destiny Kling in 13th place. In the 200 free she would have placed 16th, again the top finisher for Nevada. Fifth-year Mari Vignoli was the sole finalist for the Wolf Pack, finishing in 24th.

Joining her in Reno will be Great Britain’s Evie Floate, who swims many of the same events as Stevenson. With converted best times, Floate also has a high chance of advancing to finals at conference in the 200 free (converted to 1:52.06) and 200 IM (converted to 2:06.23).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.