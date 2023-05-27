Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lucas Matzerath Hits 59.09 100 Breast To Become #2 German Performer All-Time

2023 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL MEET

The first day of the inaugural 2023 AP Race International Meet was a success, with over 1500 spectators taking to the London Aquatic Center stands to watch both local youth and seasoned elite talent.

Although namesake swimmer Adam Peaty was on the sidelines at this competition, one of his international rivals dove in for a solid swim in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands produced a time of 59.31 to take the 1breast over Germany’s Lucas Matzerath, Matzerath snagged silver in 59.12 while his teammate Melvin Imoudu rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.77.

Two of these men were quicker in the morning heats, as Matzerath claimed the top seed in 59.09 while Imoudu hit 1:00.54. Splits for Matzerath’s new lifetime best included 27.67/31.42, overtaking his previous career-quickest mark of 59.31 from the semi-finals of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Kamminga remains ranked 5th in the world, courtesy of the 58.90 he put up at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet last December. However, 23-year-old Matzerath moved himself up the rankings with his 59.09 to now be positioned as the 10th quickest man in the world this season.

Mazterath’s time also now renders him Germany’s 2nd fastest performer in history, sitting only behind national record holder Fabian Schwingenschlogl.

Top 5 German Men LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

  1. Fabian Schwingenschlogl – 58.96, 2021
  2. Lucas Matzerath – 59.09, 2023
  3. Hendrik Feldwehr – 59.15, 2009
  4. Christian Vom Lehn – 59.47, 2017
  5. Johannes Neumann – 59.63, 2009

2022-2023 LCM Men 100 Breast

Qin CHN
Haiyang
05/02
57.93
2Ilya
Shymanovich		BLR58.4104/08
3Federico
Poggio		ITA58.7304/14
4Yan
Zibei		CHN58.7905/02
5Arno
Kamminga		NED58.9012/04
View Top 26»

0
