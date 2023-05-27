Lucas Matzerath Hits 59.09 100 Breast To Become #2 German Performer All-Time

2023 AP RACE INTERNATIONAL MEET

Saturday, May 27th – Monday, May 29th

London Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

The first day of the inaugural 2023 AP Race International Meet was a success, with over 1500 spectators taking to the London Aquatic Center stands to watch both local youth and seasoned elite talent.

Although namesake swimmer Adam Peaty was on the sidelines at this competition, one of his international rivals dove in for a solid swim in the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands produced a time of 59.31 to take the 1breast over Germany’s Lucas Matzerath, Matzerath snagged silver in 59.12 while his teammate Melvin Imoudu rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.77.

Two of these men were quicker in the morning heats, as Matzerath claimed the top seed in 59.09 while Imoudu hit 1:00.54. Splits for Matzerath’s new lifetime best included 27.67/31.42, overtaking his previous career-quickest mark of 59.31 from the semi-finals of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Kamminga remains ranked 5th in the world, courtesy of the 58.90 he put up at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet last December. However, 23-year-old Matzerath moved himself up the rankings with his 59.09 to now be positioned as the 10th quickest man in the world this season.

Mazterath’s time also now renders him Germany’s 2nd fastest performer in history, sitting only behind national record holder Fabian Schwingenschlogl.

Top 5 German Men LCM 100 Breaststroke Performers All-Time