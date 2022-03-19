Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kaitlyn Dobler Won Her NCAA Title After Being Out for 2 Weeks with Mono

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN 100 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
  • Meet Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
  • American Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
  • US Open Record: 55.73 – Lilly King, Indiana (2019)
  • Pool Record: 56.72 – Sophie Hansson, NCSU (2022)
  • 2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 57.23

Podium:

  1. Kaitlyn Dobler, SO USC – 56.93
  2. Alexis Wenger, SR Virginia – 56.97
  3. Sophie Hansson, SR NCSU – 57.01
  4. Mona McSharry, SO Tennessee – 57.18
  5. Anna Elendt, SO Texas – 57.24
  6. Hannah Bach, JR Ohio St – 57.32
  7. Sophie Angus, SR Northwestern – 58.00
  8. Tara Vovk, SR Northwestern – 58.31

USC sophomore Kaitlyn Dobler avenged her runner-up finish at the 2021 NCAA Championships with a lifetime-best time of 56.93 to win the crown this time around. It was Virginia senior Alexis Wenger who set the pace from the outset, turning first at the 25 and at the 50 (26.66). Dobler was in second place, .14 behind Wenger and .17 ahead of defending champion Sophie Hansson of NC State.

Just as it looked as if Wenger was on her way to winning the NCAA title, Dobler powered home over the last 10 meters to get the touch by .04, 56.93 to 56.97. Hansson was another .04 behind Wenger with 57.01.

