Kaii Winkler Crushes 12-Year-Old National HS Record in 100 Free (42.14)

FHSAA CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Nov. 3-4, 2023
- Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST)
- Ocala, Florida
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results on MeetMobile: “2023 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”
Kaii Winkler capped off his high school swimming career in epic fashion on Saturday with his second overall national high school record of the 2023 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships in the 100-yard freestyle.
Winkler led off South Florida HEAT’s 400 free relay with a time of 42.14, taking down David Nolan‘s previous standard of 42.34 that had stood for 12 years since 2011.
Splits Comparison
|Kaii Winkler, 2023
|David Nolan, 2011
|50 free
|20.29
|20.55
|100 free
|42.14
|42.34
Remarkably, it wasn’t even a lifetime best for the 17-year-old Winkler, an NC State commit who has been as fast as 46.94 in March.
Winkler also broke the national high school record in the 200 free with a personal-best 1:32.68 earlier in the session, lowering Cal freshman Aaron Shackell‘s previous mark of 1:32.85 from February. He added another state title in the 100 fly (46.33) while also leading off South Florida HEAT’s 200 free relay in 19.59.
Just about four months ago, Winkler suffered fractures in his left wrist and right elbow after he was hit by a car on his way home from morning practice in late June — right before the 2023 U.S. National Championships.
The next Popovici?
yea but hopefully Winkler won’t choke at international competition and fall short of what everyone expects.
Please don’t jinx Kaii too
Wow.
Typo on his times, he was 41.94 in March.
Incredible swims though, high schoolers seem to reach new heights every day now, it’s amazing.
NC State might be scary in 2 years.
We’re stacking up for a situation where there are truly 4 or 5 teams with a crack at the title and I can’t describe how excited I am about that.
What a day Kaii has had 2 national HS records in 1 afternoon and is .5 off of the 2 free NAG. Amazing day of racing