Kaii Winkler Crushes 12-Year-Old National HS Record in 100 Free (42.14)

FHSAA CLASS 1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Nov. 3-4, 2023

Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) Ocala, Florida

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2023 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”

Kaii Winkler capped off his high school swimming career in epic fashion on Saturday with his second overall national high school record of the 2023 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships in the 100-yard freestyle.

Winkler led off South Florida HEAT’s 400 free relay with a time of 42.14, taking down David Nolan‘s previous standard of 42.34 that had stood for 12 years since 2011.

Splits Comparison

Kaii Winkler, 2023 David Nolan, 2011 50 free 20.29 20.55 100 free 42.14 42.34

Remarkably, it wasn’t even a lifetime best for the 17-year-old Winkler, an NC State commit who has been as fast as 46.94 in March.

Winkler also broke the national high school record in the 200 free with a personal-best 1:32.68 earlier in the session, lowering Cal freshman Aaron Shackell‘s previous mark of 1:32.85 from February. He added another state title in the 100 fly (46.33) while also leading off South Florida HEAT’s 200 free relay in 19.59.

Just about four months ago, Winkler suffered fractures in his left wrist and right elbow after he was hit by a car on his way home from morning practice in late June — right before the 2023 U.S. National Championships.