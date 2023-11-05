Thomas Heilman Rips a 4:21 in the 500 Free at SwimRVA Commonwealth Cup

2023 SwimRVA Commonwealth Cup

November 3-5, 2023

Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 Commonwealth Cup”

16-year old US National Team member Thomas Heilman swam a new personal best and flexed his versatility in the first two days of the 2023 Commonwealth Cup, hosted by SwimRVA.

The Cavalier Aquatics trainee and recent University of Virginia commit posted a personal best in finals of the boys’ 500 free, finishing in 4:21.64. That lopped almost seven seconds off his previous personal best of 4:28.77 that was swum in January.

That time moves him to 38th place all-time in the US 15-16 age group rankings in the event. Heilman is best known for his butterfly racing that includes a 4th place finish in the 200 meter fly at the 2023 World Championships. There he missed a podium spot by less than two-tenths of a second.

The LSC Record remains at 4:17.45, done by would-be Olympian Townley Haas in 2013. Heilman doesn’t age up until February, so if he swims this race on a taper, he has time to chase that record.

Heilman so far has two individual wins and two relay wins at the meet, plus a 2nd-place finish in the individual 200 breaststroke.

Results:

200 fly – 1:41.80 (1st)

200 breast – 1:57.94 (2nd)

500 free – 4:21.64 (1st)

200 free relay – 1:22.27 (1st), Heilman 19.87, David King 20.07, William Browne 20.91, Maxwell Moore 21.42 – New LSC Record

400 medley relay – 3:18.49 (1st) David King 49.43, Maxwell Moore 57.81, Heilman 45.62, William Browne 45.63 – New LSC Record

Heilman is scheduled to swim the 200 back, 100 free, and 200 IM on Sunday.

Other Notable Results: