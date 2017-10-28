Junior Worlds Finalist Victoria Kwan of Canada Gives Verbal to Michigan

Victoria Kwan from Ontario, Canada has made a verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s class of 2022. Kwan swims for Markham Aquatic Club and represents Canada internationally.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan! I am so thankful for all my friends, family, and coaches that have helped me get to where I am today. I believe that Michigan will provide the best opportunities for both my swimming and academics and I’m looking forward to be a part of such an amazing team! #GOBLUE”

Kwan became the first swimmer in MAC history to qualify for FINA Junior World Championships when she placed second overall in the 200m fly (2:13.58) at 2017 Team Canada Trials in Victoria, British Columbia, last April. At Junior Worlds in Indianapolis she competed in the 400 free (19th), 200 fly (7th), and 400 IM (12th), notching personal-best times in each one.

LCM times (converted to SCY):

100 free – 57.89 (50.71)

200 free – 2:03.58 (1:48.45)

400 free – 4:20.20 (4:51.54)

100 fly – 1:01.07 (53.75)

200 fly – 2:12.48 (1:56.82)

200 IM – 2:18.35 (2:01.75)

400 IM – 4:49.81 (4:15.32)

Also verbally committed to the Michigan class of 2022 are Alexis Wenger, Caroline Sisson, Katie Minnich, Maggie MacNeil, and Mariella Venter.

