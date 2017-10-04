Caroline Sisson Stays Local, Verbally Commits to Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics’ Caroline Sisson has verbally committed to the University of Michigan for next fall.

At the 2017 Michigan Division 1 State Championships, representing West Ottawa High School, Sisson made A finals in two events. She finished 4th in the 100 breaststroke and 5th in the 200 freestyle.

TOP TIMES

  • 100y breast – 1:03.26
  • 200y free – 1:50.85
  • 500y free – 4:56.33
  • 100m breast – 1:12.41

Sisson is joining a Michigan team that put 7 swimmers into finals in the 100 breast at Big Tens last year. She’ll have two seasons to train with All-American Miranda Tucker, and will be part of a team that is rocketing to national relevance by continuing to pull in big classes.

With her best times, Sisson isn’t yet quick enough to score at Big Tens, but she’s not far off in the 100 breast. Last year, it took a 1:02.1 to make the C final. Meanwhile, it took a 1:48.6 to make the 200 free C final. In addition to having a great breaststroke group, the Wolverines are chock-full of elite 200 freestylers, so Sisson will be a part of a team which matches her strengths well.

