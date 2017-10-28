Held Becomes 4th Member of Wolfpack to Split a 24-Second Breast Leg

NC STATE VS. WISCONSIN – DAY 2 OF 2

October 27th-28th, 2017

Madison, Wisconsin – University of Wisconsin

Complete results

Men’s Score (final): NC State 216, Wisconsin 126

Women’s Score (final): NC State 202, Wisconsin 149

Despite getting out-touched at the start of day 2’s events in the 200 medley relay, the NC State women powered through to secure the win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Hannah Moore was instrumental this morning, providing two individual victories. She swam to a win in the 500 free (4:47.81) to win by over six seconds, and then took the 400 IM (4:15.80) over her sister, freshman Kate Moore (4:18.35). Freshman Julia Poole took the 200 breast, hitting a 2:17.85 to lead an NC State 1-2-3 sweep.

Ky-lee Perry posted a 49.25 to take the 100 free, doing so after her 21.83 medley relay anchor to kick off the meet today. Perry was unable to run down Wisconsin’s anchor Emmy Sehmann, though, as the Badgers keyed on Marissa Berg‘s 28.89 breast leg to hold off NC State. The Wolfpack’s breaststroke woes ultimately sunk them in that relay, with freshman Jacquee Clabeaux only able to muster a 29.67 split.

For Wisconsin, Beata Nelson led the charge as she’s done all season, firing off a 1:54.97 to win the 200 back, just off her season best, and then coming back to take the 100 fly (54.17). Nelson had a field-best 23.82 fly split on the 200 medley relay, as well.

NC State had the fastest time in the 400 free relay to close the meet out, just getting under the 3:20 mark with a 3:19.98. Lexie Lupton split a 49.95 while Perry split a 49.37. Sehmann was 49.86 for the fastest split for the Badgers.

The NC State men rolled the Badgers with ease, starting the day off with a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 medley relay. Breaststroke was no issue for the Wolfpack men, as Ryan Held proved just how versatile of a sprinter he is with a 24.62 breast split on the A relay. Jacob Molacek and Giovanni Izzo were 21-lows on fly legs, while Mark McGlaughlin anchored the A (19.83) as they finished in 1:28.03.

Held would go on to touch out Izzo and Molacek in the 100 fly (47.79 to 48.18 to 48.21), and Anton Ipsen cruised to two individual victories. Ipsen won the 500 free (4:21.12) and then the 400 IM (3:52.92).

McGlaughlin and Andreas Vazaios battled in the 100 free, with Vazaios coming out on top 44.58 to 44.81. Backstrokers Hennessey Stuart and Coleman Stewart clashed in the 200 back, with Stewart pulling out the win in 1:44.79 to Stuart’s 1:45.20.

The Wolfpack’s A and B 400 free relays prevailed over Wisconsin A, with Molacek (43.25), Held (43.31), and Vazaios (43.70) all posting sub-44 splits with flying starts.

PRESS RELEASE – WISCONSIN:

MADISON, Wis.– The Wisconsin swimming and diving team wrapped up its dual meet with NC State by claiming four more individual wins and a number of solid finishes Saturday.



Neither the women’s or men’s team were able to get a team win, but Wisconsin coach Whitney Hite saw some improvement from Friday’s opening session.



“I thought we were a little bit better,” Hite said. “We need to work on being more consistent. We have a lot to work on, but that’s a good thing. This is a young team, so we have a lot to work on.”



NC State claimed the win in the women’s competition by a score of 202-149 and won, 216-126, on the men’s side.



Sophomore Kevin Pomeroy excelled on the 3-meter springboard, winning with a score of 320.10.



“It felt great. I like where I’m at, at this point in the season,” Pomeroy said. “There’s definitely a lot I can improve upon, but I like what I’m doing.”



He credited his work in practice as the reason for his success.



“I’ve been a lot more consistent in practice,” he said. “It hasn’t necessarily translated well to meets just yet, but I’m confident that it will later in the season.”



The Badgers will get their first shot at a Big Ten program next weekend when they head to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota and Michigan in a double dual meet.



Hite expects the Big Ten matchup to be another important step for his Badgers.



“Our journey is a little bit different. We have to take advantage of every opportunity we have to get better,” Hite said. “I want to make sure that by the time that we are at conference and NCAAs that we’re the most prepared team.



“We need every moment of this season that we can to grow, to learn and to compete.”

PRESS RELEASE – NC STATE:

MADISON, Wis. – Following an impressive opening day that saw the NC State men’s & women’s swimming & diving team build sizeable leads over Wisconsin along with breaking three pool records, the Wolfpack closed out the meet and defeated the Badgers on both the men’s & women’s side at the UW Natatorium on Saturday morning.

Team Scores

Men

#7 NCSU 216, (RV) UW 126



Women

#13 NCSU 202, #18 UW 149

Quoting the Coaches

Swimming

“Great job coming up north against Wisconsin and coming out with two wins,” said head coach Braden Holloway . “I’m proud of our group for keeping the energy up on the second day; it’s a lot harder to do when your having to get up early and back to work but they know both teams are dealing with it. We brought some good energy this morning and got things moving. The divers did a great job today on the boards and hats off to Madeline Kline for fighting back and getting a win today. It was a gutsy performance by Maddy and overall the divers did a solid job.

On the swimming side of things we continue to have new people rise and step up. One area that I was really happy with was our women’s 400 IM’ers; the strength and depth we showed in that event today made me feel really good about where we are and what we’re able to do. Some of the youth really stepped up. Julia Poole and Kathleen Moore really had a big day on the freshmen side of things; Elise Haan had a big swim in the 200 backstroke going against one of the nation’s best and again Ky-lee Perry steps up on the block and is getting more comfortable and learning how to race the way she wants to at the end of the year and executing it. Ky-lee had a big day. Overall, our women had some pretty great results for us and we had a few people back this meet that we didn’t have last time. We added Krista Duffield to the fold and got her season off to a good start.

As far as the men are concerned, we would have liked to have been a little bit better in some areas today but we did have some tough performances. Our backstrokers were pretty solid today; that crew with breaststroke moving up. Obviously we’re pretty deep with our sprinters this year and it’s great we’ve been able to move people around. Jacob Molacek , Giovanni Izzo ; getting them a bunch of stroke races this weekend was key to where we’re going to go with those guys. They’ve got many options so we’ve got to continue to figure out what’s the best option with what events they’re going to end up doing. Anton Ipsen was a stud today; big 500 freestyle win and a 400 IM win. I think that was pretty big for our program and for him. He doesn’t get that many 400 IMs during the year.

We traveled up here and had a long day Thursday now we’ve got to get back to work. The guys have two weeks before they race again; the ladies have a short week so we need to have a good, fun part of the week but we also need to learn. We need to watch video and keep working on making adjustments. Overall, a good win for us.”