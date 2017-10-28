Canadian Hall of Fame Coach Paul Meronen Passes Away

MrePaul Meronen, who coached Anne Ottenbrite to an Olympic gold medal in the 200 breast (Canada’s first ever women’s swimming gold), silver in the 100 breast, and bronze in the 4 x 100 medley relay at the 1984 Olympics has passed away. Paul began his coaching career in 1972 with the Etobicoke Memorial Aquatic Club. During his 45 year coaching career, Meronen coached at many clubs all over Canada, the last of which was St. John’s Legends Swim Club, where he was head coach for the 2015-2016 season. After that year, Paul Meronen retired from the sport to live with his family in Ontario.

In 1984, Paul Meronen was named Canadian Swimming Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year for Anne Ottenbrite’s 3-medal Oylmpic performance. In 2007, Meronen was inducted into Swimming Canada’s Circle of Excellence, which is a recognition only 6 coaches have ever received. Lastly, Meronen was inducted into the Canadian Swim Coaches and Teachers Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Swimming Canada would like to extend sincere condolences to Paul’s family and friends”. You can read Swimming Canada’s full statement on Paul Meronen’s passing here. The statement from St. John’s Legends can be found here.