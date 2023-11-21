Japan Reveals Qualification Process For 2024 World Championships

The Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) has revealed its qualification criteria for the 2024 World Championships slated for February in Doha, Qatar.

Swimmers who have achieved the ‘dispatch III’ time from the organization’s Paris Olympic Selection Criteria will be considered across the following competitions, although a maximum roster count of 10 has been specified:

2023 Japan Championships

2023 Japan Open

2023 World Championships

2023 World University Games

2022 (2023) Asian Games

2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup

All competitions have already taken place, save the Japan Open which is on the schedule for November 30th through December 3rd.

Thus far, there have been just 3 swimmers who have hit the qualification times at approved competitions and 1 who has earned a QT at a non-qualifying meet.

Katsuhiro Matsumoto – men’s 100m fly, 51.13 at 2022 (2023) Asian Games

– men’s 100m fly, 51.13 at 2022 (2023) Asian Games Tomoru Honda – men’s 200m fly, 1:53.15 at 2022 (2023) Asian Games

– men’s 200m fly, 1:53.15 at 2022 (2023) Asian Games Ageha Tanigawa – women’s 400m IM, 4:35.65 at 2022 (2023) Asian Games

– women’s 400m IM, 4:35.65 at 2022 (2023) Asian Games Reona Aoki – women’s 100m breast, 1:05.98 at 2023 Tokyo Swimming Center Invitational

Japan is coming off a disappointing showing at the 2023 World Championships in their home city of Fukuoka. The nation placed just 17th in the swimming medal table. Tomoru Honda earned bronze in the men’s 200m fly while Daiya Seto collected bronze in the men’s 400m IM event.