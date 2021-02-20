Jamie Holder Declines Offer to Return to Dartmouth as Head Swimming Coach

Former Dartmouth head swimming & diving coach Jamie Holder has declined to return to his position after the school reinstated 5 previously-cut varsity athletics programs.

The school re-offered the previous head coaches of all 5 programs their jobs back. Men’s golf head coach Rich Parker, men’s lightweight rowing head coach Dan Roock, and diving coach Chris Hamilton accepted the offers. Women’s golf head coach Alex Kirk and head swimming and diving coach Jamie Holder declined the offers.

This means the school will begin searches for new head coaches to lead the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs and women’s golf programs.

“I am very pleased that Rich, Dan and Chris have decided to return to our staff,” Interim Director of Athletics and Recreation Peter Roby said. “I look forward to working with all three as they have provided their student-athletes with exceptional experiences throughout their tenures. I also respect the decisions of Alex and Jamie, and we in Dartmouth Athletics wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”

Like several other programs we’ve seen over the last year, Dartmouth announced the cutting of athletics programs to deal with budget shortfalls, projecting that the cuts would save the school more than $2 million.

Also like several other schools, Title IX lawsuits forced Dartmouth to reinstate at least the women’s programs, even though the school said at the time of cutting the teams that their percentage of female athletes in athletics program was “identical” to that of the student body.

Holder was hired at Dartmouth as the head coach prior to the 2016-2017 season. Before that, he spent 6 seasons as the head coach at Georgetown, where he was named the 2014-2015 Big East Men’s Co-Coach of the Year.

Before Georgetown, he spent 5 seasons as an assistant at his alma mater, Princeton. Holder is a 2000 graduate of another Ivy League program: Princeton.

Every Ivy League team sponsors both men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs. Dartmouth’s women finished 7th out of 8 teams at last year’s Ivy League Championship meet, while the men finished 8th out of 8 teams. Dartmouth, is the only school in the Ivy League that has never won a team title in men’s or women’s swimming & diving.

Dartmouth has two on-campus pools. Its main competition facility is the Karl Michael Competition pool, which is 25 yards long and has seating for 400 spectators. The school also has a separate pool, the Spaulding Practice Pool, with 4 25-yard lanes. The Karl Michael pool was built in 1963, while the Spaulding Practice Pool was built in 1919.