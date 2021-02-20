2021 Women’s Mountain West Up/Downs: SDSU, UNLV, Nevada Set for Photo-Finish

2021 Women’s Mountain West Conference Championships

Team Scores (Through Day 3)

San Diego State University – 926 University of Nevada, Las Vegas – 916 University of Nevada, Reno – 892 University of Wyoming – 653 Colorado State University – 562 Fresno State University – 548 U.S. Air Force Academy – 456 San Jose State University – 267

The final session of the 2021 Mountain West Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships is approaching, so let’s examine how the team standings are looking. Two-time defending champions San Diego State have a 3rd-straight conference title within their grasp, but it’s far from a sure thing, as UNLV and Nevada both are primed to make this an incredibly tight finish. The Aztecs are leading the way in tonight’s final session, having qualified to compete in 20 events tonight, although they don’t have any milers, which is a disadvantage.

Both UNLV and Nevada have slightly more A final swimmers and divers tonight, which gives opens up a lane for them to capitalize on those higher-scoring races. UNLV and Nevada also have a few swimmers each in the 1650, and with only 3 timed finals heats of the event, all of their milers will score. With a meet this close, particularly a meet that is scored through 24 places, it’s not just the number of finalists that matters. Rather, how well each team performs within each heat of finals tonight is going to become extremely relevant, because even a difference of a couple points in each event is ultimately going to determine which team earns the MW crown.

Overall

Up Mid Down San Diego State 8 5 7 UNLV 9 4 3 Nevada 10 3 3 Wyoming 3 6 6 Colorado State 3 11 3 Fresno State 4 3 6 Air Force 3 8 5 San Jose State 0 0 6

200 Back

Up Mid Down San Diego State 1 2 1 UNLV 1 0 0 Nevada 1 0 1 Wyoming 1 0 2 Colorado State 1 2 2 Fresno State 2 0 0 Air Force 1 4 1 San Jose State 0 0 1

100 Free

Up Mid Down San Diego State 2 0 1 UNLV 2 2 2 Nevada 2 1 1 Wyoming 0 1 2 Colorado State 1 3 0 Fresno State 0 1 1 Air Force 1 0 0 San Jose State 0 0 1

200 Breast

Up Mid Down San Diego State 2 0 1 UNLV 3 0 0 Nevada 3 1 1 Wyoming 0 2 0 Colorado State 0 1 1 Fresno State 0 1 1 Air Force 0 3 0 San Jose State 0 0 4

200 Fly

Up Mid Down San Diego State 1 1 2 UNLV 3 1 0 Nevada 1 1 0 Wyoming 1 1 2 Colorado State 1 3 0 Fresno State 1 0 2 Air Force 0 1 2 San Jose State 0 0 0

Platform Diving