2021 Women’s WAC Champs Up/Downs: New Mexico State Surges in Day 4 Prelims

2021 Western Athletic Conference Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Team Scores (Through Day 3)

Northern Arizona University – 399 New Mexico State University – 371 Northern Colorado, University – 338 Grand Canyon University – 311 California Baptist University – 253 Idaho, University of – 213 Dixie State University – 182 Seattle University – 117

We’re just hours away from the final session of the 2021 Women’s WAC Championships, and an epic team battle is unfolding. The standings have been incredibly tight throughout the meet, and we enter the final swimming session with Northern Arizona leading New Mexico State by 28 points. It must be noted as we break down the finalists by team tonight that the women’s diving events will not take place until next week, and will have an effect of the final team scores.

That being said, as we round out the swimming events of these championships, New Mexico State had an excellent prelims session, and is in position to be leading the team race after tonight’s session. They lead the way with 14 combined A and B finals swims, as well as one swimmer in the 1650 who is likely to finish in the top 8. They have a significant advantage over Northern Arizona, who only qualified 9 finals swims tonight, and have another 2 potential top 8 finishers in the mile.

Here are our “Up/Downs” for tonight’s session. If you are unfamiliar with our “Up/Down” reports, “Up” are the number of A finalists a team has in a given event, while “Down” are the B finalists.

Overall

Up Down Northern Arizona 6 3 New Mexico State 10 4 Grand Canyon 5 0 Northern Colorado 4 6 Idaho 3 7 Dixie State 1 7 Cal Baptist 2 4 Seattle 1 1

200 Back

Up Down Northern Arizona 1 1 New Mexico State 3 2 Grand Canyon 2 0 Northern Colorado 1 2 Idaho 1 3 Dixie State 0 0 Cal Baptist 0 0 Seattle 0 0

100 Free

Up Down Northern Arizona 0 1 New Mexico State 3 0 Grand Canyon 3 0 Northern Colorado 1 1 Idaho 1 1 Dixie State 0 2 Cal Baptist 0 2 Seattle 0 1

200 Breast

Up Down Northern Arizona 2 1 New Mexico State 2 1 Grand Canyon 0 0 Northern Colorado 0 3 Idaho 1 0 Dixie State 1 2 Cal Baptist 1 1 Seattle 1 0

200 Fly

Up Down Northern Arizona 3 0 New Mexico State 2 1 Grand Canyon 0 0 Northern Colorado 2 0 Idaho 0 3 Dixie State 0 3 Cal Baptist 1 1 Seattle 0 0

As you can see, New Mexico State is in excellent position heading into tonight, giving them an very good chance of leading the team standings following the swimming events at these Championships.