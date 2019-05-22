Irish Record-holder Sean McNicholl Makes Verbal Commitment to Georgia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sean McNicholl, a junior at Dubai British School in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has announced his verbal commitment to swim at Georgia Tech in the fall of 2020.

I’m delighted to announce my verbal commitment to Georgia Tech for the fall of 2020! I chose this program because of the immediate connection with the team, coaching staff and university. The facilities are outstanding, and the career pathways are second to none. I’d like to thank my family, team, school, coaches and friends for helping me along this journey. I can’t wait to be a Yellow Jacket, bring on 2020 🐝!!!

McNicholl swims for Hamilton Aquatics Dubai under head coach Ash Morris. He specializes in sprint free/fly/back. In 2017 he represented Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Győr, Hungary, where he was a semi-finalist in the 100 back. He has been selected to the 2019 European Junior Swimming Championships team in Kazan, Russia.

McNicholl holds Irish Junior Records in the 50m fly and 4x100m medley relay (he swam the freestyle leg). He broke the fly record twice at 2018 Irish Open, first going 24.86, then 24.71 with his silver-medal performance. The relay record was broken at EYOF in 2017. Overall McNicholl has won two silver medals and two bronze medals at Irish Senior Nationals. He was a member of the three-man contingent from Hamilton Aquatics that won Top Club at 2014 British Age Group Championships.

Personal Bests LCM (converted to SCY):

100 free: 51.93 (45.34)

200 free: 1:54.78 (1:40.52)

50 fly: 24.71 (21.63)

100 fly: 56.26 (49.42)

50 back: 26.90 (23.69)

100 back: 58.02 (51.18)

Personal Bests SCM:

50 free (relay split 22.68 – flat-start conversion 20.26)

100 free: 49.69 (Relay split 49.69 – flat-start conversion 44.72)

100 fly: 54.56

50 back: 25.68

100 back: 55.93

200 back: 2:04.11

McNicholl will overlap a year with GT’s top butterflyer Christian Ferrero and two years with Kyle Barone, Gabe Munoz, and Darren Lim. He said: “I can’t wait to join Batur Unlu and Caleb Blischke at GT and my former teammates Lucy Agnew (UCLA), Jakub Karl (Indiana) and Lewis Burras (transferred to South Carolina from Virginia) as well as the incoming 2019 class from our club: Cameron Matthews (Princeton), Joe Page (Yale), Francesca Falzon Young (UCSD) and Daniela Gonzalez Pineiro (Amherst) in the USA.”

