Caleb Blischke Gives Commitment to Georgia Tech for 2020 Signing Class

Caleb Blischke, from Waukesha, Wisconsin, has given his verbal commitment to join the 2020 signing class for Georgia Tech University of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). The high school junior from Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial, is a distance freestyle and IM specialist. This past year, he was selected as a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American representing Waukesha Express Swim Team of the Wisconsin LSC.

“I chose Georgia Tech because of the fantastic athletic and academic programs! The team atmosphere and coaching staff is second to none and the campus is incredible! I can’t wait to be a Yellow Jacket !”

Blischke will join head coach Courtney Hart‘s Georgia Tech program with a heavy emphasis on distance freestyle. However, he also brings with him tremendous versatility with a strong IM that also earned 2019 Futures qualifying times. Notably, he finished Wisconsin High School 1st Team All-State in February earning 3rd place finishes in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle helping lead his squad to a 3rd place team finish. At last month’s Wisconsin 13-Over Short-Course State Championship, he opened the meet winning the 1650 freestyle with a lifetime best 15:31.38. He also earned top five finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyle events.

Best Times (SCY):

200 Freestyle: 1:40.98

500 Freestyle: 4:31.32 (Juniors)

1000 Freestyle: 9:19.97 (Juniors)

1650 Freestyle: 15:31.38 (Juniors)

200 IM: 1:54.75 (Futures)

400 IM: 4:04.77 (Futures)

Blischke has posted lifetime personal bests in five of six top events in the past two months. He has seen a 15 second drop in the 1650 freestyle in the past year, 17 seconds in the 1000 freestyle, and four seconds in the 400 IM. His best time as a junior would have already finished 26th place in the 1650 freestyle at conference, needing another three seconds cut to get into scoring contention. In the 500 freestyle, another eight second cut would be needed to qualify for the bonus consolations based on this past season’s results.

