Turkish Nat’l Jr Teamer Batur Unlu Verbally Commits to GT for 2020

Baturalp Ünlü from Denizli, Turkey has announced his verbal commitment to Georgia Tech for the fall of 2020. He will join Wisconsin’s Caleb Blischke in the class of 2024.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall of 2020. I am beyond proud and honored to have the opportunity to represent Georgia Tech in the pool, the classroom and beyond. I felt at home the minute I stepped on campus and the coaches, facilities, staff and athletes are simply the best. It is truly a place of tradition and excellence and I am so excited to be part of this legendary family. I can’t wait to be a Yellow Jacket 🐝!”

Unlu swims for Fenerbahce Spor Kuluebue and is a member of Turkey’s National Junior Team. He represented his country at 2018 European Junior Swimming Championships in Helsinki, competing in the 200 free (28th in prelims with 1:52.47) and 400 free (45th in prelims with 4:03.17). Since then, he has dropped 2.5 seconds in the 200 and 6.5 in the 400. At the Turkish National Championships earlier this month, he won the men’s 200 free by 3 second with 1:49.93. He also won the 400 free, albeit by a tighter margin, in 3:55.57. A week earlier he went best times in the 50 free (24.27) and 100 free (52.20), earning bronze and gold, respectively, at the Turkey Youth Sports School Finals. He also won the 200 free title at the schools meet.

Unlu will be an immediate impact player for the Yellow Jackets when he arrives in Atlanta in the fall of 2020. His converted 200 free time would already score in the C final at the conference level. Georgia Tech had only one C-finalist in this event at 2019 Men’s ACC Championships (mostly because their top 200 freestylers, such as Caio Pumputis, were entered in other events). Unlu will have one year of overlap with Pumputis, Christian Ferraro, Austin Daniel, and Albert Zhi. It took 4:23.54 to get a second swim in the 500 free at ACCs.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY)

50 free – 24.27 (21.14)

100 free – 52.20 (45.58)

200 free – 1:49.93 (1:36.15)

400 free – 3:55.57 (4:23.94)

800 free – 8:15.51 (9:15.19)

400 IM – 4:28.36 (3:56.00)

