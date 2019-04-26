FINA Champions Swim Series: Guangzhou Warm Ups Photo Vault

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

April 27-28, 2019

Guangzhou, China

Guangdong Olympic Sports Centre Swimming Natatorium

LCM (50m)

Saturday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET Opening Ceremony, 8:00 start

Sunday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET start

FINA Champions Series Info

Entry List

The FINA Champions Series is just about to kick off, with the first session (opening ceremony) starting on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30pm local (Guangzhou)/7:30am Eastern, and competition kicking off at 8. SwimSwam photographer Rafael Domeyko is on deck capturing the action, and gave fans a preview of what they can look forward to while in the warm up pool on the eve of competition.