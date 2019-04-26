Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Champions Swim Series: Guangzhou Warm Ups Photo Vault

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU

  • April 27-28, 2019
  • Guangzhou, China
  • Guangdong Olympic Sports Centre Swimming Natatorium
  • LCM (50m)
  • Saturday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET Opening Ceremony, 8:00 start
  • Sunday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET start
  • FINA Champions Series Info
  • Entry List

The FINA Champions Series is just about to kick off, with the first session (opening ceremony) starting on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30pm local (Guangzhou)/7:30am Eastern, and competition kicking off at 8. SwimSwam photographer Rafael Domeyko is on deck capturing the action, and gave fans a preview of what they can look forward to while in the warm up pool on the eve of competition.

FINA Champions Series China

FINA Champions Series China

Wang Shun, FINA Champions Series China

Sun Yang, FINA Champions Series China

Dana Vollmer, Kelsi Worrell Dahlia, Molly Hannis, FINA Champions Series China

Felipe Lima, Joao Gomes Jr, Nicholas Santos, FINA Champions Series China

Nicholas Santos, FINA Champions Series China

Joao Gomes Jr, FINA Champions Series China

Andrei Minakov, FINA Champions Series China

Kliment Kolesnikov, FINA Champions Series China

Kelsi Dahlia, FINA Champions Series China

Dana Vollmer, FINA Champions Series China

Michael Andrew, FINA Champions Series China

Dana Vollmer, FINA Champions Series China

Molly Hannis, FINA Champions Series China

Arno Kamminga, Michael Andrew, FINA Champions Series China

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Brownish

Live stream?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Braden Keith

We’ll post as soon as it’s settled – they’re still finalizing the details.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Brownish

OK, thanks.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 seconds ago
Colby

The big picture of Sun Yang says it all with regard to FINA.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
iLikePsych

Well, that’s just a projection/display, right?

Also, is the cover photo Kelsi with Louise Hansson?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Dan

Do not think that is Louise Hansson

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
bear drinks beer

This stop is in China right? I think it’s the choice of the local organizers instead of FINA to use his picture to test the display screen.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!