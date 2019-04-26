FINA Champions Swim Series: Guangzhou Warm Ups Photo Vault

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #1 – GUANGZHOU
- April 27-28, 2019
- Guangzhou, China
- Guangdong Olympic Sports Centre Swimming Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Saturday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET Opening Ceremony, 8:00 start
- Sunday – 7:30 pm local / 7:30 am ET start
- FINA Champions Series Info
- Entry List
The FINA Champions Series is just about to kick off, with the first session (opening ceremony) starting on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30pm local (Guangzhou)/7:30am Eastern, and competition kicking off at 8. SwimSwam photographer Rafael Domeyko is on deck capturing the action, and gave fans a preview of what they can look forward to while in the warm up pool on the eve of competition.
Live stream?
We’ll post as soon as it’s settled – they’re still finalizing the details.
OK, thanks.
The big picture of Sun Yang says it all with regard to FINA.
Well, that’s just a projection/display, right?
Also, is the cover photo Kelsi with Louise Hansson?
Do not think that is Louise Hansson
This stop is in China right? I think it’s the choice of the local organizers instead of FINA to use his picture to test the display screen.