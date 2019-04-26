Meet The 33 Swimmers Representing Great Britain At Euro Jrs & World Jrs

33 swimmers will represent Great Britain across the European Junior Championships and/or World Junior Championships, as British Swimming released its talented rosters for the elite international events.

While last year’s British standouts at the European Juniors, Freya Anderson and Tom Dean make the move to the senior edition of the events this time around, promising teens such as Matt Richards, Charlie Hutchison, Jacob Whittle and Katie Shanahan move into the spotlight for nation.

Richards and Whittle were electric over the men’s sprint events at the 2019 British Championships that concluded last week, with the former breaking the British Age Record for 16-year-olds in the 100m free in 49.98, while the latter fired off the world’s fastest 100m free ever performed by a 14-year-old in 50.37.

Hutchison rocked a huge personal best in the 400m IM in Glasgow last week, notching his first sub-4:20 outing in a mark of 4:19.34. That ranks him as the 2nd fastest British 16-year-old performer ever in the event.

Shanahan was another standout junior swimmer from the Championships, setting a British Age Record for 14-year-olds in the 200m IM. Her time of 2:15.29 came in addition to Shanahan overtaking Hannah Miley’s Scottish 400m IM Age Record with her time of 4:46.62.

At the 2018 edition of the European Junior Swimming Championships, Great Britain finished 3rd in the overall medal standings behind Russia and Hungary. Individual golds came from the aforementioned Dean in the 200m IM, Anderson in the 50m and 100m freestyle sprints, along with 50m breast gold by Tatiana Belonogoff and 100m fly gold by Emily Large.

Great Britain finished 9th overall at the 2017 edition of the World Junior Championships, reaping just 2 individual golds. Anderson took the 100m freestyle inw, hile Large topped the podium in the women’s 200m fly.

Of the teams selected Head of Elite Development, Tim Jones, said, “In amongst the results from the British Championships were some outstanding junior performances, and prodigious talent the likes of which we have not seen for a number of years. This is an exciting group of young swimmers, with a good number who will still be available for junior competition for another year or two.

“We are always confronted with some significant selection dilemmas in years when there are EYOF, European Junior and World Junior competitions in very close proximity. We have decided to challenge many of our athletes by selecting them for more than one meet. We know that one of the key attributes of successful senior swimmers is that they are robust and resilient, and have the ability to perform when it most matters. Our decision to ask many swimmers to race in two big meets reflects our determination to develop these characteristics in our swimmers to help ensure they can effectively transition into and be successful in the senior international ranks, at World and Olympic level.”

The British Swimming team for the 2019 European Junior Championships:

Edward Mildred, England, Northampton Swimming Club

Oliver Taverner, England, Mount Kelly Swimming

Jacob Whittle, England, Derventio Excel Swim Squad

Samuel Osborne, England, City of Birmingham SC

Harry Noble, England, Mount Kelly Swimming

Adam Metcalf, England, Ellesmere College Titans SC

Joel Thompson, England, Ellesmere College Titans SC

Jacob Davies, England, City of Birmingham SC

Matthew Richards, Wales, The Royal Wolverhampton School

Charlie Hutchison, Scotland, Ellesmere College Titans SC

Charlie Brown, England, City of Sheffield Swim Squad

Archie Goodburn, Scotland, Warrender Baths Club

Kyle Booth, Wales, City of Cardiff

Katie Shanahan, Scotland, City Of Glasgow Swim Team

Freya Colbert, England, Nova Centurion SC

Tamryn Van Selm, England, Bromley SC

Mia Slevin, England, Derventio Excel Swim Squad

Lauren Wetherell, Scotland, Ellesmere College Titans SC

Emma Russell, Scotland, Heart of Midlothian ASC

Medi Harris, Wales, Swim Gwynedd

Sophie Freeman, England, Plymouth Leander SC

Maisie Elliott, England, City of Leicester SC

Sophie Yendell, England, City of Derby Swimming Club

Evelyn Davis, England, Bromley SC

Rebecca Clynes, England, City of Leeds SC

Fleur Lewis, England, Barnet Copthall SC

Pia Murray, England, Ellesmere College Titans SC

Kayla Van Der Merwe, England, Winchester City Penguins

Michaella Glenister, England, Leicester Sharks Swimming Club

Honey Osrin, England, Plymouth Leander SC

Coaches selected to the British team for the 2019 European Junior Championships:

Tim Jones, Team Leader,

Kevin Renshaw, Head Coach

Jamie Main, Coach, Deventio Excel

Jacquie Marshall, Coach, Northampton Swimming Club

Lauren Jocelyn, Coach, British Para-Swimming

Marc Spackman, Coach, The Royal Wolverhampton School

The British Swimming team for the 2019 World Junior Championships:

Will Bell, England, City of Leicester SC

Charlie Brown, England, City of Sheffield Swim Squad

Archie Goodburn, Scotland, Warrender Baths Club

Kyle Booth, Wales, City of Cardiff

Pia Murray, England, Ellesmere College Titans SC

Kayla Van Der Merwe, England, Winchester City Penguins

Charlotte Rigg, England, City of Birmingham SC

Michaella Glenister, England, Leicester Sharks Swimming Club

Rachel Anderson, England, Millfield School

Honey Osrin, England, Plymouth Leander SC

Coaches selected to the British team for the 2019 World Junior Championships:

Tim Jones, Team Leader

Stuart McNarry, Coach, Swansea University

Bradley Hay, Coach, University of Stirling