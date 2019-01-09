Princeton Men Add 6, Including 4.5 Internationals, to Class of 2023

The Princeton men’s swimming and diving team has announced the addition of 4 swimmers and 2 divers to the class of 2023. All six were admitted through the Early Action decision process in December.

Griffin Brooks

“Princeton stood out as an academic, athletic and social paragon. The heavy focus on the undergraduates at Princeton establishes the tight-knit community of like-minded and similarly motivated students that facilitates success on all fronts. I’m beyond excited to begin diving with Coach Sean Letsinger and the other Tiger divers. Sean’s expertise and positive energy helps create for a perfect training environment. As for the team, I learned on my official visit just how close the swimmers and divers are to one another. The community as a whole is full of unmatched camaraderie and spirit. On top of all that, Princeton’s ubiquitously accepting social environment leads me to believe that I will have no issue flourishing among my fellow Tigers.

“I’d like to extend my utmost gratitude to my family, friends, coaches and teachers for their never ending support. I’m also beyond thankful for my teammates for encouraging me and being my family away from home.”

Brooks hails from Berkeley Heights, New Jersey and is a senior at Union County Magnet High School. Representing Governor Livingston High School (Union County doesn’t have varsity sports teams but students may join another team in their district), he won 1-meter diving at the 2016 NJSIAA State Championships his freshman year. The following year he was runner-up, and in 2018 he placed third. Brooks dives year-round with LOB Diving.

Highest Scores:

3–Meter, 11 Dives – 542.20

1–Meter, 11 Dives – 473.40

Matthew Chao

“I chose Princeton for its high standards of academics and athletics. On my trips visiting the school and the Swim and Dive program, I knew that I could see myself here for my years in college. I believe that with the great staff and team, I will be able to flourish over the next four years, and achieve my goals in the pool and in the classroom.

“I would like to thank my family, teachers and coaches for helping me earn a chance to be a Tiger. They believe in me and show unwavering support. Without them this would not have been possible.”

Chao is a senior at Niskayuna High School in Niskayuna, New York. He placed 6th on the 1-meter springboard at the 2018 New York Boys Federation Championships. Chao does his club diving with Flip and Rip Diving in Clifton Park, NY.

Highest Scores:

1–Meter, 11 Dives – 623.05

3–Meter, 11 Dives – 485.10

“There is a fine balance between the academics, athletics and social aspect of life – which creates a healthy environment to grow and have fun doing it.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my parents & family for helping me get to this point in life. I know I’ve required a lot of support, which couldn’t have been easy. I will make this opportunity worthwhile. Secondly, I admire, respect and appreciate Coach Rob from Markham Aquatic Club. Rob coached me for 6 years and not only helped me improve as a swimmer but also as a man (those 16×400’s really do toughen you up). Finally, I want to thank my teammates & friends who have been alongside me in this journey. The daily inspiration and motivation has been integral to pushing me forwards and keeping life fun.”

Huang is from Toronto, Ontario in Canada. He attends Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute and swims year-round with Toronto Swim Club (previously Markham Aquatic Club). Huang has broken Ontario Provincial and National Age Group Records in breaststroke and freestyle over the years. At the 2017 RBC Canadian Junior Championships, he won the boys’ 14-16 100 LCM breast (1:03.34) in a time that was half a second faster than the winning time for the 17-18 boys. He also won the 200 breast (2:20.78) and 200 IM (2:06.06) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (56.96).

Top Times:

LCM 100 breast – 1:03.34

LCM 200 breast – 2:19.64

LCM 200 IM – 2:06.06

SCM 200 free – 1:49.09

Nicholas Lim

“Princeton’s undergraduate focus, the campus as well as the coaches were the deciding factors that made me want to join Princeton Swimming & Diving. Also, I’m excited to continue the legacy of my grandfather at Princeton. The Tigers are on the up and I want to be a part of their journey.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to my parents as well as my coach John Dempsey. I am so fortunate to be in the situation I am in and couldn’t have done it without them. I can’t wait to continue my academic and swimming career as a Tiger!”

Lim is from Hong Kong. He is a senior at German-Swiss International School and he swims year-round with LRC Hong Kong. Lim recently represented his country at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2018 in Hangzhou. There he competed in the 100m fly and 200m fly, finishing 40th and 29th out of heats, respectively, and earning a PB in the 100 fly. Lim also represented Hong Kong at the Youth Olympic Games and the Asian Games in 2018. He swam the Hong Kong stop of the FINA World Cup Series in 2017.

Top Times:

LCM 200 fly – 2:02.70

LCM 100 fly – 54.67

LCM 50 fly – 24.74

SCM 200 fly – 1:57.18

SCM 100 fly – 53.49

SCM 400 free – 3:58.98

SCM 200 free – 1:53.03

Cameron Matthews

“I chose Princeton because the moment I walked on campus I felt at home with a group of like minded students, and athletes, all striving towards the same goals.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of my family and swim coach Ash Morris, all of whom have played a pivotal role in making me the man I am today.”

Matthews will make his way to Princeton from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he attends Dubai College and swims for Hamilton Aquatics. He competed at 2018 Irish Summer National Championships in Dublin this past July, making the championship final in the 50m breast.

Top Times:

LCM 50 breast – 29.8

LCM 100 breast – 1:04.7

LCM 200 breast – 2:20.8

LCM 200 IM – 2:07.2

LCM 100 free – 52.0

Dylan Porges

“I am excited to continue my academics and athletics at an institution which places importance on its students striving to achieve excellence. I have dreamed of attending Princeton since my first visit to the campus when I was 10 years old. It’s beautiful!

“My family has been instrumental to my success as a swimmer. I am grateful to my coaches, David Rodriguez and Brad Green, for their dedication, support and thoughtfulness. They created opportunities for me to be successful and motivate me to improve. I appreciate the collective effort that my coaches, teammates and family have contributed to me achieving my goals. Go Tigers!”

Porges, a dual citizen of Mexico [editor’s note: hence the .5 in the article’s title], comes from New York, New York. He is a senior at The Fieldston School in Riverdale, and he does his club swimming with Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Porges competed at Winter Juniors East in the 50/200/500/1650 free and 100/200 fly. This summer, he came in 7th in the 800 free and finaled in the 400 free and 200 fly at Speedo Junior Nationals

Top Times:

SCY 200 fly – 1:48.91

SCY 500 free – 4:32.00

SCY 1000 free – 9:20.21

SCY1650 free – 15:35.77

LCM 200 fly – 2:01.63

LCM 400 free – 4:00.34

LCM 800 free – 8:15.04

