Indiana Freshman Mikkel Lee Turns Heads at Asian Games With 47.25 100 Free Split

While most NCAA swimmers are stateside gearing up for the young season, a handful of swimmers are competing in major international meets this fall.

Case in point: Indiana freshman Mikkel Lee is currently in China, competing on behalf of Singapore at the 19th Asian Games.

Lee has made a splash in Hangzhou, including a 47.25 anchor leg on Singaore’s 4×100 free relay. That leg brought the Singapore team to within half a second of Japan’s bronze medal squad.

That’s a big time swim for the 20-year-old Lee — not only was it nearly two seconds faster than his flat-start lifetime best (49.10), but it was also the best anchor leg in the field. In fact, it was the second-fastest split of the entire relay, behind only Pan Zhanle‘s 47.06 leadoff for China. Lee could make a run at Joseph Schooling’s national record (48.27) in the future.

Lee has also finished 7th in the 50 fly (23.60) this week, and split 49.44 anchoring Singapore’s medley relay prelims squad.

SwimSwam spoke with Indiana head coach Ray Looze, who had this to say about the rising star:

Since Ching Hwee Gan came to Indiana, it has opened up opportunities for us in Singapore without question. We could see he had vast potential, but in Singapore all males must do two years of mandatory military duty, which definitely made it challenging for him to swim at that time. Mikkel did a Lactate set short course yards before he departed that was very impressive, so we were optimistic about the Asian Games.

Singapore nationals Lee, Ching Hwee Gan, and Chiok Sze Yeo will all be on the Hoosiers’ roster this season, part of a strong international contingent that has Indiana poised to be one of the top combined programs in the nation for the upcoming NCAA season.

You can read more about the Indiana men here as well as more about Lee’s appearance on the Hoosiers’ roster here.