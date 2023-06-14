Hwang Sunwoo Posts 47.79 100 Free At Gwangju Championships

2ND GWANGJU NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, June 10th – Thursday, June 15th

Nambu University International Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

After reclaiming his spot atop the season’s world rankings in the men’s 200m free last night, 20-year-old Hwang Sunwoo made some noise in the 100m free.

While competing on the penultimate night of competition at the 2nd Gwangju National Swimming Championships, Hwang posted a winning time of 47.79 to easily defeat the field. The next-closest swimmer got to the wall in a time of 48.76.

Hwang opened in a speedy 22.92 and closed in 24.87 to come within .23 of his national record. That mark remains at the 47.56 notched in the semi-final of the men’s 100m free at the 2020 Olympic Games. Since then, he’s been as quick as 47.78 from last October’s Korean Sports Festival to currently rank 6th in the world this season.

Analyzing tonight’s swim, Hwang said, “I ran out of steam over the final 15 or so meters, and I should fix that.

“In the 100m, I have to be faster early in the race. And I have to get my final 50m split down to the low 24s. I have to improve my endurance.”

Although Hwang earned silver in the 200m free at last year’s World Championships in Budapest, he placed a disappointing 11th with a semi-final time of 48.08.

On his outing here in Gwangju, Hwang said, “It’s not such a bad time. I feel like I’ve taken an important step forward before the worlds and the Asian Games.