How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/9-2/12

Conference season is officially upon us this week, with mid-major conferences beginning to kick things off. A handful of Pac-12 dual meets are on the schedule, as they are still a few weeks out from their respective championship meets.

Similar to last week, there will be a handful of first-chance meets going on. These meets are often tune-up opportunities for championship meets, but should not be overlooked. For example, last week we saw Virginia’s Kate Douglass take down the 200 breast U.S. Open record at the Cavalier Invite.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

Ohio State Winter Invite (#10/#5 Ohio State, –/#17 Kentucky, #25/– Notre Dame, Pitt, John Carroll, Ball State, Duquesne)

#14 USC vs. UCLA

  • February 10, 1pm (PT)
  • Women only
  • Watch
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

#10 Cal vs. #3 Stanford

  • February 11, 12pm (PT)
  • Women only
  • Watch
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

Michigan First Chance Meet (#16/#16 Michigan)

  • February 11-12, 11am & 5:30pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Live Results: MeetMobile

Louisville Invite (#18/#6 Louisville & Illinois)

