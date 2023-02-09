USA Swimming Announces Coaches For National Junior Team Camp At Olympic Training Center

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Coaching staffs for the 2023 National Junior Team Camp were announced by USA Swimming on Thursday. The event will be held April 3-8, at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, in Colorado Springs, Colo. More than 50 athletes will participate.

Abi Liu will lead the women’s coaching staff. She is the head coach of the Bellevue Club Swim Team (BCST, Bellevue, Wash.) and was Team USA’s head coach at the 2022 Mel Zajac International Meet. Liu will be assisted by Brent Boock and Joe Natina.

The 2021-22 Wisconsin Senior Coach of the Year, Boock is head coach of Elmbrook Swim Club (Brookfield, Wis.), holder of four current National Age Group relay records. Natina is head coach of Crow Canyon Sharks (Danville, Calif.), a USA Swimming 2023 Silver Medal Club Team.

Jason Walter will lead the men’s coaching staff. He is the head coach of the Lakeside Aquatic Club (Flower Mound, Texas), the 2022 Junior Nationals West Men’s Team Champions and a USA Swimming 2023 Gold Medal Club Team. Walter will be assisted by Emmanuel Lanzo and Andrew Nguyen.

Lanzo is head coach at Ridgefield Aquatic Club (Ridgefield, Conn.). He was an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2017 World Junior Championships. Nguyen is currently head coach of Rose Bowl Aquatics (Pasadena, Calif.) and previously was head coach of BCST, winner of the 2019 Winter Juniors West Team Title.

Keep up with all the latest USA Swimming news by following @usaswimming on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.