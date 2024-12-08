How to Watch the 2024 Short Course World Championships

2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25 meters)
- Meet Central
- Full Schedule
With the short course World Championships fast approaching, the swimming community is gearing up to see some fast racing take place.
The meet kicks off on Tuesday, December 10, in Budapest, where the Hungarian capital will host some of the world’s fastest swimmers over the next five days of competition.
HOW TO WATCH
As swimmers from around the world gather to race at Duna Arena, we’ve put together a list of how to watch the World Championships so you don’t miss a minute of the action no matter where you are.
The competition will be streamed live and on demand around the world, with the World Aquatics Recast channel providing a central hub.
Check out the list below to see where coverage may be broadcast in your country. Be advised that the list may be subject to change; you should check your local listings for the most up-to-date information.
UNITED STATES
|Network
|Countries/Territories
|NBC/Peacock
|United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands
AMERICAS
|Network
|Countries/Territories
|CBC
|Canada
|DirecTV
|Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
|Globo/SporTV
|Brazil
|Claro Sports
|Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama
EUROPE
|Network
|Countries/Territories
|ORF
|Austria
|BNT
|Bulgaria
|YLE
|Finland
|FT
|France
|ERT
|Greece
|MTVA
|Hungary
|RUV
|Iceland
|The Sports Channel
|Israel
|RAI
|Italy
|LRT
|Lithuania
|NOS
|Netherlands
|RTV
|North Macedonia
|RTP
|Portugal
|TVR
|Romania
|RTVS
|Slovakia
|RTVSLO
|Slovenia
|SSR (RSI)
|Switzerland
|RTVE
|Spain
|SVT
|Sweden
|TRT
|Turkey
|PBC
|Ukraine
All other European countries can watch the competition live on the Eurovision Sport platform, which will provide coverage to over 30 additional countries and territories.
ASIA
|Network
|Countries/Territories
|TV-Asahi
|Japan
|China Media Group (CCTV5)
|China, Macau
|CJ Media
|Republic of Korea
|Astro
|Brunei, Malaysia
|I-Cable
|Hong Kong
|Match TV
|Russia
AFRICA
|Network
|Countries/Territories
|SuperSport
|Pan sub-Saharan Africa
The primary destination for World Championships coverage in African countries is SuperSport, which will be broadcasting across over 50 nations in sub-Saharan Africa.
OCEANIA
|Network
|Countries/Territories
|Nine Network
|Australia