How to Watch the 2024 Short Course World Championships

2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships

December 10-15, 2024

Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary

SCM (25 meters)

Meet Central

Full Schedule

With the short course World Championships fast approaching, the swimming community is gearing up to see some fast racing take place.

The meet kicks off on Tuesday, December 10, in Budapest, where the Hungarian capital will host some of the world’s fastest swimmers over the next five days of competition.

HOW TO WATCH

As swimmers from around the world gather to race at Duna Arena, we’ve put together a list of how to watch the World Championships so you don’t miss a minute of the action no matter where you are.

The competition will be streamed live and on demand around the world, with the World Aquatics Recast channel providing a central hub.

Check out the list below to see where coverage may be broadcast in your country. Be advised that the list may be subject to change; you should check your local listings for the most up-to-date information.

UNITED STATES

Network Countries/Territories NBC/Peacock United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

AMERICAS

Network Countries/Territories CBC Canada DirecTV Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela Globo/SporTV Brazil Claro Sports Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

EUROPE

Network Countries/Territories ORF Austria BNT Bulgaria YLE Finland FT France ERT Greece MTVA Hungary RUV Iceland The Sports Channel Israel RAI Italy LRT Lithuania NOS Netherlands RTV North Macedonia RTP Portugal TVR Romania RTVS Slovakia RTVSLO Slovenia SSR (RSI) Switzerland RTVE Spain SVT Sweden TRT Turkey PBC Ukraine

All other European countries can watch the competition live on the Eurovision Sport platform, which will provide coverage to over 30 additional countries and territories.

ASIA

Network Countries/Territories TV-Asahi Japan China Media Group (CCTV5) China, Macau CJ Media Republic of Korea Astro Brunei, Malaysia I-Cable Hong Kong Match TV Russia

AFRICA

Network Countries/Territories SuperSport Pan sub-Saharan Africa

The primary destination for World Championships coverage in African countries is SuperSport, which will be broadcasting across over 50 nations in sub-Saharan Africa.

OCEANIA