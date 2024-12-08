Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Watch the 2024 Short Course World Championships

2024 World Aquatics Swimming Championships

With the short course World Championships fast approaching, the swimming community is gearing up to see some fast racing take place.

The meet kicks off on Tuesday, December 10, in Budapest, where the Hungarian capital will host some of the world’s fastest swimmers over the next five days of competition.

HOW TO WATCH

As swimmers from around the world gather to race at Duna Arena, we’ve put together a list of how to watch the World Championships so you don’t miss a minute of the action no matter where you are.

The competition will be streamed live and on demand around the world, with the World Aquatics Recast channel providing a central hub.

Check out the list below to see where coverage may be broadcast in your country. Be advised that the list may be subject to change; you should check your local listings for the most up-to-date information.

UNITED STATES

Network Countries/Territories
NBC/Peacock United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands

AMERICAS

Network Countries/Territories
CBC Canada
DirecTV Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
Globo/SporTV Brazil
Claro Sports Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

EUROPE

Network Countries/Territories
ORF Austria
BNT Bulgaria
YLE Finland
FT France
ERT Greece
MTVA Hungary
RUV Iceland
The Sports Channel Israel
RAI Italy
LRT Lithuania
NOS Netherlands
RTV North Macedonia
RTP Portugal
TVR Romania
RTVS Slovakia
RTVSLO Slovenia
SSR (RSI) Switzerland
RTVE Spain
SVT Sweden
TRT Turkey
PBC Ukraine

All other European countries can watch the competition live on the Eurovision Sport platform, which will provide coverage to over 30 additional countries and territories.

ASIA

Network Countries/Territories
TV-Asahi Japan
China Media Group (CCTV5) China, Macau
CJ Media Republic of Korea
Astro Brunei, Malaysia
I-Cable Hong Kong
Match TV Russia

AFRICA

Network Countries/Territories
SuperSport Pan sub-Saharan Africa

The primary destination for World Championships coverage in African countries is SuperSport, which will be broadcasting across over 50 nations in sub-Saharan Africa.

OCEANIA

Network Countries/Territories
Nine Network Australia

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!