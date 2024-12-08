SwimMAC Carolina, one of the largest and most prominent swim teams in the country, is dealing with a parasitic outbreak under investigation by the Mecklenburg County public health department at one of its pools. The SwimMAC facility on the Charlotte Latin School’s campus in the southern part of the city voluntarily closed this week for a second time to clean and disinfect after several cases of Cryptosporidiosis were identified.

Known commonly as “crypto,” Cryptosporidiosis is a diarrheal disease caused by a parasite that can last 1-2 weeks in healthy people. The condition can be more serious in people with weekend immune systems.

While cases continued to appear after the first closure of the pool, the timeline for infection wasn’t clear – so the team closed the pool for a second round of disinfection. There have been no reported new cases since the second shutdown.

“The key to ending transmission is for swimmers to not swim when they have diarrhea,” a memo from county health officials said.

SwimMAC head coach Chuck Batchelor told Queen City News that they were shocking the pool with chlorine and updating procedures to try and reduce the risk of future outbreaks.

“We’re requiring all swimmers to take shower before they enter the pool,” Batchelor said. “Going to eliminate street shoes from coming onto the deck. Because if something is tracked in from the outside, and swimmer steps in the same area and it gets into the pool. There’s no way to know how or what happened, but we’re going to do everything possible so it never happens again.”

The pool, which is not owned by Charlotte Latin School, is currently managed by SwimMAC Carolina. It is one of three pools that SwimMAC currently trains out of, with the other two being on the North side of Charlotte.

A large contingent of SwimMAC swimmers are preparing to race at the Winter Juniors East meet in Greensboro beginning Wednesday. The club recently topped USA Swimming’s Club Excellence rankings for the third-straight year and has been the home base for a number of Olympians in its history, including Ryan Lochte, Cammile Adams, Anthony Ervin, Katie Meili, Kathleen Baker, Jimmy Feigen, Cullen Jones, Micah Lawrence, and Tim Phillips.