How to Watch the 2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 2020 Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships are set to begin tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Stanford enters the meet as the 2-time defending champions and have an exciting match up with Cal for the title this season. We’re seeing a slight schedule change this year. Swimmers will still compete in the 800 free relay tonight. However, the 400 medley relay was moved to day 1 in place of the 200 medley relay.

The meet will be streamed live via the Pac-12 Now app and the Pac-12 website. To access Pac-12 Network live, click here. Each day’s prelims begin at 10 a.m. pacific, while Wednesday and Thursday finals will take place at 6:00 p.m. pacific. Friday and Saturday finals will start at 6:30 p.m. pacific. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday:

800 free relay

Men’s 1-meter diving

400 medley relay

Thursday:

500 free

200 IM

50 free

Men’s 3-Meter

200 free relay

Friday:

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

Women’s 3-meter diving

200 medley relay

Saturday:

1650 free

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

Women’s platform diving

400 free relay

Sunday: