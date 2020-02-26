How to Watch the 2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)
- Women’s Fan Guide
- Psych Sheets
- Championship Central
The women’s 2020 Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships are set to begin tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Stanford enters the meet as the 2-time defending champions and have an exciting match up with Cal for the title this season. We’re seeing a slight schedule change this year. Swimmers will still compete in the 800 free relay tonight. However, the 400 medley relay was moved to day 1 in place of the 200 medley relay.
The meet will be streamed live via the Pac-12 Now app and the Pac-12 website. To access Pac-12 Network live, click here. Each day’s prelims begin at 10 a.m. pacific, while Wednesday and Thursday finals will take place at 6:00 p.m. pacific. Friday and Saturday finals will start at 6:30 p.m. pacific. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday:
- 800 free relay
- Men’s 1-meter diving
- 400 medley relay
Thursday:
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- Men’s 3-Meter
- 200 free relay
Friday:
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- Women’s 3-meter diving
- 200 medley relay
Saturday:
- 1650 free
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- Women’s platform diving
- 400 free relay
Sunday:
- Men’s Platform
