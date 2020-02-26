Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Watch the 2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 2020 Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships are set to begin tonight in Federal Way, Washington. Stanford enters the meet as the 2-time defending champions and have an exciting match up with Cal for the title this season. We’re seeing a slight schedule change this year. Swimmers will still compete in the 800 free relay tonight. However, the 400 medley relay was moved to day 1 in place of the 200 medley relay.

The meet will be streamed live via the Pac-12 Now app and the Pac-12 website. To access Pac-12 Network live, click here. Each day’s prelims begin at 10 a.m. pacific, while Wednesday and Thursday finals will take place at 6:00 p.m. pacific. Friday and Saturday finals will start at 6:30 p.m. pacific. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday:

  • 800 free relay
  • Men’s 1-meter diving
  • 400 medley relay

Thursday:

  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • Men’s 3-Meter
  • 200 free relay

Friday:

  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 100 back
  • Women’s 3-meter diving
  • 200 medley relay

Saturday:

  • 1650 free
  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • 200 fly
  • Women’s platform diving
  • 400 free relay

Sunday:

  • Men’s Platform

Leave a Reply

About Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh

Lauren Neidigh is a former NCAA swimmer at the University of Arizona and the University of Florida. While her college swimming career left a bit to be desired, her Snapchat chin selfies and hot takes on Twitter do not disappoint. She is now coaching for Loggerhead Aquatics in her hometown …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!