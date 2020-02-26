How to Watch the 2020 Men’s ACC Championships

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 5th-straight) (results)
- Streaming: ACC Network
- Championship Central: Here
- Detailed Timeline: Here
- Psych Sheets: Here
- Live Results
The 2020 men’s ACC Championships kick off tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The meet will begin at 6:00 p.m. eastern time. NC State enters the meet as the 5-time defending champions.
The meet will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. While there isn’t a link available for Wednesday finals yet, the ACC has stream links available for Thursday-Saturday. For more information about the meet, you can take a look at our fan guide here and visit championship central.
Here are the link’s for the streams:
Each day’s prelims begin at 10 a.m. eastern, while finals will take place at 6:00 p.m. eastern. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.
SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
200 Medley Relay
800 Free Relay
THURSDAY
500 Freestyle
200 Individual Medley
50 Freestyle
200 Freestyle Relay
FRIDAY
100 Butterfly
400 Individual Medley
200 Freestyle
100 Breaststroke
100 Backstroke
400 Medley Relay
SATURDAY
1650 Freestyle
200 Backstroke
100 Freestyle
200 Breaststroke
200 Butterfly
400 Freestyle Relay
