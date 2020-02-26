How to Watch the 2020 Men’s ACC Championships

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s ACC Championships kick off tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The meet will begin at 6:00 p.m. eastern time. NC State enters the meet as the 5-time defending champions.

The meet will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. While there isn’t a link available for Wednesday finals yet, the ACC has stream links available for Thursday-Saturday. For more information about the meet, you can take a look at our fan guide here and visit championship central.

Here are the link’s for the streams:

Each day’s prelims begin at 10 a.m. eastern, while finals will take place at 6:00 p.m. eastern. Below is the full schedule of this week’s events.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

THURSDAY

500 Freestyle

200 Individual Medley

50 Freestyle

200 Freestyle Relay

FRIDAY

100 Butterfly

400 Individual Medley

200 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke

100 Backstroke

400 Medley Relay

SATURDAY

1650 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

100 Freestyle

200 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

400 Freestyle Relay