Houston, East Carolina crowned AAC Champions

American Athletic Conference Championship

University of Houston Campus Recreation and Wellness Center Natatorium

February 15, 2017- February 18, 2017

Live Results: http://www.swmeets.com/Realtime/AAC/2017/

The University of Houston Women’s team and the East Carolina Men were crowned champions at the American Athletic Conference Championship meet Saturday night in Houston, Texas.

On the Women’s side Houston finished with 772 points, followed by Southern Methodist University at 676, and the University of Cincinnati at 625.

On the Men’s side it was East Carolina pacing the way with 901 points, followed by SMU at 764.50, Cincinnati at 760, and the University of Connecticut with 634.50 points.

The women’s meet saw 6 meet records go down and one pool record fall as well. University of Cincinnati’s Jacqueline Keire broke three meet records over the weekend, taking home the crown in the 50 Free in 22.19, the 200 Free in 1:43.48, and the 100 Free in 47.95. SMU’s Marne Erasmus, and Matea Samardzic each took home a meet record a piece with Marne winning the 100 Fly in a time of 51.42, and Samardzic winning the 200 Back in a time of 1:52.69, which was good enough for a pool record as well. Emma Smith from Connecticut added the other meet record of the Women’s meet going 16:19.90 in the 1650.

Houston used their depth to their advantage as they only won two events the whole meet, in the 200 IM and the 100 Breast. Freshman Laura Laderoute won the 200 IM in 2:00.02 while her classmate Peyton Kondis won the 100 Breast in a time of 1:00.73.

On the Men’s side 4 meet records fell, with 3 of them coming at the hands of SMU Junior Jonathan Gomez. Gomez won the meets most outstanding swimmer award and rightfully so. He took home the title in all three of his individual races, starting out by going 4:17.68 in the 500 Free on night 1 of individual racing. The following night he took the 400 IM title in a time of 3:43.97, 9 seconds clear of the runner up Boleck De Pawli. In his final individual event of the meet, Gomez took down the 200 Fly record and nearly hit an NCAA A Cut going 1:41.98. The final meet record on the men’s side went to Cincinnati Junior Christopher Bready who won the mile in a time of 15:00.79.

East Carolina grabbed their third straight title by winning 8 events over the course of the Championship including two relays. Those 8 wins plus a steady diet of depth allowed the Pirates to pull away from the field and secure another title.

Final Standings

Women:

University of Houston- 772 SMU- 676 University of Cincinnati- 625 East Carolina University- 473 University of Connecticut- 460 Tulane- 395

Men: