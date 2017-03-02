Marcelo Acosta Breaks ACC Record with a 14:33.68 1650 Free

2017 MEN’S ACC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS



El Salvadoran Olympian and Louisville sophomore Marcelo Acosta won a thrilling race with fellow Olympian and NC State junior Anton Ipsen in the 1650, setting a new ACC conference and meet record in the process, to open up the final evening of the 2017 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.

Ipsen came into tonight as the favorite after having won this event each of the past two years. Yet, Acosta went out fast and never looked back. Ipsen kept Acosta close the whole way, and the two swimmers were actually tied at the 1400 mark. But Acosta put the blinders on and put in his kick over the final few laps, eventually opening up over a body length lead on Ipsen and touching in a new conference and meet record time of 14:33.68.

That time broke the existing marks, both of which had been set by Olympian-to-be Matt McLean when he was swimming for UVA in 2009. Ipsen touched tonight in 14:35.89, not too far off of McLean’s previous record time of 14:35.12.

Acosta and Ipsen both finished well under the NCAA ‘A’ cut, and Acosta’s time ranks him 3rd in the NCAA this year, behind only Michigan freshman Felix Auboeck and Texas senior Clark Smith.