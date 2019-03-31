Hosszu, Sjostrom, & TFH Headed To Helsinki

2019 Helsinki Swim Meet

Monday, April 1st – Tuesday, April 2nd

Mäkelänrinne

LCM

Meet Site

Entry Lists/Results

Over 502 athletes representing 10 different nations will descend upon Mäkelänrinne in Finland to contest the 2019 edition of the Helsinki Swim Meet. The 2-day affair represents a FINA-approved qualification meet for both this summer’s World Championships, as well as next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Norwegian talent spanning Isak Eliasson, Ari-pekka Liukkonen, Jenna Laukkanen, Mimosa Jallow and Henrik Christiansen, are expected to race.

Belgium’s Louis Croenen is among them, as is Austria’s Caroline Pilhatsch. Hungary’s Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu is arriving straight from Hungarian Nationals, while sole Australian Thomas Fraser-Holmes is set to take a polar plunge this week.

We also reported earlier how Michelle Coleman and Sarah Sjostrom were planning on competing across the Nordic Tour this year. This meet in Helsinki kick-off the 3-event circuit.