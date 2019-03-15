Sjostrom and Hosszu Will Race Helsinki Open, Too, on Nordic Swim Tour

2019 Arena Helsinki Swim Meet
- April 1-2, 2019
- Helsinki, Finland
- LCM (50m)
- Entry Lists
After the entry lists for the 2019 Stockholm Open (read more here) were released earlier this week, a list of entries for the 2019 Helsinki Open in Finland have been released as well. The meet will kick off the newly-amalgamated Nordic Swim Tour
The lists present an exciting list of entrants, if not a novel one. The exciting part is that the list includes a lot of the same big names that highlight the Swedish list, implying that a number of athletes are planning to swim the whole tour (which really enhances the viability of a true ‘series’ of meets).
That includes Hungarian World Record holder Katinka Hosszu, who is entered in the 200/800 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, 200 breast, and 200 IM/400 IM in Finland. That’s a different schedule than Stockholm, where she’s not swimming any butterfly, breaststroke, or the 800 free, but is instead swimming all 3 backstroke races.
Sweden’s superstar Sarah Sjostrom will swim a much-more muted schedule in Helsinki than she will in front of the home crowd in Stockholm. She’s entered in the 50 free, 200 free, and 100 fly in Helsinki: her bread-and-butter events (save for the 100 free, in which she’s not entered).
The biggest absences between the two meets are the lack of German swimmers – the large contingent entered in Stockholm, including Marco Koch, is absent from the entry lists for Helsinki. That leaves the meet a little thinner than what is expected in Sweden.
2019 Nordic Swim Tour Dates:
- Helsinki Open, Finland – April 1-2, 2019
- Bergen Swim Festival, Norway – April 5th-7th, 2019
- Stockholm Open, Sweden – April 12th-15th, 2019
